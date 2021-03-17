Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation Announces Pricing of $175,000,000 Initial Public Offering

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and enabling mobility technologies ecosystem.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 17,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half (1/2) of one warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and only whole warrants are exercisable. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and are expected to trade under the ticker symbol “KSICU” beginning on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares and warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “KSI” and “KSICW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BMO Capital Markets is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Academy Securities and AmeriVet Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets, attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036, by telephone at 800-414-3627, or by email at BMOProspectus@bmo.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the IPO. No assurance can be given that the IPO will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

