 

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150.0 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 01:59  |  63   |   |   

DENVER, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) (the “Company” or “Centennial”) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.25% exchangeable senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”) of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC (“CRP”). The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior, unsecured basis, by Centennial and its subsidiaries that currently guarantee CRP’s outstanding senior notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. CRP also granted the underwriters of the notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 principal amount of notes, solely to cover over-allotments.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of CRP and will accrue interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021. The notes will mature on April 1, 2028, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or exchanged. Before January 3, 2028, noteholders will have the right to exchange their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after January 3, 2028, noteholders may exchange their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. CRP will settle exchanges by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of Centennial’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “common stock”), or a combination of cash and shares of Centennial’s common stock, at CRP’s election. The initial exchange rate is 159.2610 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial exchange price of approximately $6.28 per share of common stock. The initial exchange price represents a premium of approximately 30.0% over the last reported sale price of $4.83 per share of Centennial’s common stock on March 16, 2021. The exchange rate and exchange price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150.0 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering DENVER, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) (the “Company” or “Centennial”) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.25% exchangeable senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Proposed Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering
23.02.21
Centennial Resource Development Announces Full Year 2020 Results and 2021 Guidance