Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150.0 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

DENVER, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) (the “Company” or “Centennial”) today announced the pricing of a public offering of $150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.25% exchangeable senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”) of its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC (“CRP”). The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a senior, unsecured basis, by Centennial and its subsidiaries that currently guarantee CRP’s outstanding senior notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. CRP also granted the underwriters of the notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 principal amount of notes, solely to cover over-allotments.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of CRP and will accrue interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021. The notes will mature on April 1, 2028, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or exchanged. Before January 3, 2028, noteholders will have the right to exchange their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after January 3, 2028, noteholders may exchange their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. CRP will settle exchanges by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of Centennial’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “common stock”), or a combination of cash and shares of Centennial’s common stock, at CRP’s election. The initial exchange rate is 159.2610 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial exchange price of approximately $6.28 per share of common stock. The initial exchange price represents a premium of approximately 30.0% over the last reported sale price of $4.83 per share of Centennial’s common stock on March 16, 2021. The exchange rate and exchange price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.