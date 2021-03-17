Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) on behalf of Lordstown stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lordstown has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 12, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that Lordstown has “no revenue and no sellable product.” Though the Company has “consistently pointed to its book of 100,000 pre-orders as proof of deep demand of its proposed EV truck,” the report alleged that these “orders are largely fictitious” and merely formed a “marketing relationship” with no obligation to purchase products.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $2.93, or 17%, on March 12, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lordstown shares and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

