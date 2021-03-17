Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) on behalf of Root stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Root has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 27, 2020, Root conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 26.8 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on March 9, 2021, BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker initiated coverage of Root with an “Underperform” rating on the premise that the Company is unlikely to be cash flow positive until 2027, finding that Root “will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs.”

On this news, Root's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 1.46%, to close at $12.17 per share on March 9, 2021, representing a total decline of 54.93% from the offering price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Root shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

