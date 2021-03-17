 

Rubius Therapeutics Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 02:28  |  37   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) (“Rubius”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announces the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,896,552 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Rubius from the offering are expected to be approximately $200 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Rubius has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,034,482 shares of its common stock.

All the shares in the offering are to be sold by Rubius. The offering is expected to close on or about March 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Rubius intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to advance development of its ongoing and future clinical programs, to further develop its technology platform and to continue to advance its preclinical pipeline. Any remaining proceeds will be used for other ongoing research and development activities and general corporate purposes, such as working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, including those related to its in-house manufacturing facility.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The public offering is being made by Rubius pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of this offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone: +1 877-821-7388 or via email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rubius Therapeutics Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock CAMBRIDGE Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) (“Rubius”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Rubius Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
15.03.21
Rubius Therapeutics Reports Initial Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of RTX-240 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors, Demonstrating Single-Agent Activity
12.03.21
Rubius Therapeutics Announces Webcast to Review Initial Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of RTX-240 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
10.03.21
Rubius Therapeutics to Present Initial Clinical Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of RTX-240 in Advanced Solid Tumors at the American Association of Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting
23.02.21
Rubius Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
18.02.21
Rubius Therapeutics to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
9
RUBIUS Therapeutics Inc - Rote Blutkörperchen und ihre Wirkung