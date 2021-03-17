Rubius Therapeutics Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) (“Rubius”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announces the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,896,552 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Rubius from the offering are expected to be approximately $200 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Rubius has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,034,482 shares of its common stock.



All the shares in the offering are to be sold by Rubius. The offering is expected to close on or about March 19, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Rubius intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, to advance development of its ongoing and future clinical programs, to further develop its technology platform and to continue to advance its preclinical pipeline. Any remaining proceeds will be used for other ongoing research and development activities and general corporate purposes, such as working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, including those related to its in-house manufacturing facility.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The public offering is being made by Rubius pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of this offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone: +1 877-821-7388 or via email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.