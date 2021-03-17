Par Pacific Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including repaying indebtedness, capital expenditures and funding working capital.

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) ( “ Par Pacific ” ) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share of common stock. The underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from the Company. The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunners, and BofA Securities, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Simmons Energy | A Division of Piper Sandler and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective February 15, 2019. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the joint lead bookrunners will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement and related base prospectus if you request them by contacting:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, New York 11717

Collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533

Email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Attn: Prospectus Department

200 West Street

New York, New York 10282

Telephone: 866-471-2526

Facsimile: 212-902-9316

Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure and retail businesses. Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000-bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.