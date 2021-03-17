Comvita Wellness Lab re-imagines the future of retail

TAURANGA, New Zealand, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comvita, global market leader in Mānuka honey, has today announced the official opening of its state-of-the-art Wellness Lab experiential space in the Viaduct, Auckland – seamlessly integrating nature and science to take guests on a rich and unique multi-sensory journey that will bring an unparalleled depth to their perceptions of honey, Mānuka and bees.

Visitors to the world-class space will be guided through a tasting tour that engages each of the five senses (including smell, touch, sight and hearing) – celebrating the unique and complex flavour profile of each Comvita mono-floral honey as an expression both of where it was harvested, and the care and attention paid at every step of its journey to homes around the world.

The bookable signature tasting journey inside the Wellness Lab's boutique 180-degree theatre is an unforgettable 45-minute experience, hosted by beekeeper and bee-breeder, Noelani Waters. Visitors will take an incredible journey through a tasting flight of honeys, accompanied by custom-designed audio-visual elements to further enhance their connection to the honeys' origins, flavour and bio-active complexity.

The Wellness Lab tasting experience has been brought to life in close collaboration with leading gastrophysicist and sensory science expert, Professor Charles Spence, whose previous work includes collaborations with Heston Blumenthal (of The Fat Duck fame) among many other leading chefs, mixologists, and perfumers.

Group CEO of Comvita, David Banfield, says "New Zealand's Mānuka honey industry is a uniquely vibrant one which encapsulates many of the principles and values so important to our nation. It enables us to tell our tale of efficacy, quality, product excellence, sustainability, and the broader principle of Kaitiakitanga (or guardianship over nature), and position New Zealand as a global leader on the world stage.

"With the launch of the Comvita Wellness Lab, we wanted to provide all New Zealanders with a world-class space where they can go to connect with Comvita's scientific expertise and gain a new-found appreciation for New Zealand honey and our amazing friends, the bees. It's our goal that the Lab will become a destination and educational hub for customers, schools and other interest groups," says Banfield.