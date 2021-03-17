 

Nordson Electronics Solutions to Showcase Printed Circuit Board Assembly and Semiconductor Packaging Equipment at Productronica China and SEMICON China Trade Shows

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 03:30  |  33   |   |   

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, is pleased to announce they will showcase many new dispensing, conformal coating, selective soldering, and surface treatment products and technologies at two events: Productronica China (Hall E6 booth #6202) and SEMICON China (Hall N4, booth #4022), both held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shanghai, China, March 17 – 20, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316006107/en/

Nordson Electronics Solutions equipment improves manufacturing results. Two ASYMTEK IntelliJet Jetting Systems integrated on the ASYMTEK Forte MAX Fluid Dispensing System increase throughput while maintaining accuracy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nordson Electronics Solutions equipment improves manufacturing results. Two ASYMTEK IntelliJet Jetting Systems integrated on the ASYMTEK Forte MAX Fluid Dispensing System increase throughput while maintaining accuracy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nordson Electronics Solutions product lines for printed circuit board assembly are on exhibit at Productronica China, including:

  • Conformal Coating - ASYMTEK Panorama R-Line, featuring Select Coat SL-940 and FX-940UV Inspection system. This line provides flexibility and convenience to manufacturers who are transitioning to an automated conformal coating process.
  • Fluid Dispensing – Two ASYMTEK platforms and one new valve family are featured at this show. The new Forte MAX System demonstrates dual-jet dispensing with two IntelliJet jet valves including real-time skew correction - ideal for multi-up, panelized or patterned parts. The award-winning Spectrum II dispensing system performs tilt jetting for dispensing accurately into hard-to-reach areas. Also featured is the new Vortik Progressive Cavity Pump for two-component fluids, which utilizes the award-winning ARC Technology software for ensuring easy set-up and accurate mix ratios.
  • Selective Soldering - The SELECT Integra 508.3PD 2seg multi-station includes concurrent fluxing, preheating with dual fluxers and solder pots, and can solder two singulated boards in a parallel mode in-line with two segmented conveyors.
  • Plasma Surface Treatment – The popular MARCH AP-1000 is a cost- and space-efficient vacuum plasma treatment machine for treating all types of parts and components. It is completely self-contained including pump, chamber, control electronics, and requires minimal floor space.

On exhibit for semiconductor packaging at SEMICON China 2021 is the ASYMTEK Vantage dispensing system and IntelliJet Jetting system, demonstrating dispensing for the highest levels of precision and speed.

We look forward to seeing you in Shanghai at either event!

About Nordson Electronics Solutions

Nordson Electronics Solutions offers products to customers for precision automated fluid dispensing, conformal coating, plasma surface treatment, and selective soldering. Consisting of complementary product lines – ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT – we deliver to semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board assembly, and other precision assembly operations. Our passion is helping customers take their processes further faster, with best-in-class technologies, dedicated global sales and support teams, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is one of the world’s leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants, coatings and other materials to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components as well as technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has direct operations and sales support offices in more than 30 countries.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordson Electronics Solutions to Showcase Printed Circuit Board Assembly and Semiconductor Packaging Equipment at Productronica China and SEMICON China Trade Shows Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, is pleased to announce they will showcase many new dispensing, conformal coating, selective soldering, and surface treatment products and technologies at two …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
Total and Forêt Ressources Management to Plant a 40,000-Hectare Forest in the Republic of the ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
SOS LIMITED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SOS Limited on Behalf of SOS stockholders and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Nordson to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 30, 2021
22.02.21
Nordson Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Results