Nordson Electronics Solutions to Showcase Printed Circuit Board Assembly and Semiconductor Packaging Equipment at Productronica China and SEMICON China Trade Shows

Nordson Electronics Solutions , a global leader in electronics manufacturing technologies, is pleased to announce they will showcase many new dispensing, conformal coating, selective soldering, and surface treatment products and technologies at two events: Productronica China (Hall E6 booth #6202) and SEMICON China (Hall N4, booth #4022), both held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shanghai, China, March 17 – 20, 2021.

Nordson Electronics Solutions equipment improves manufacturing results. Two ASYMTEK IntelliJet Jetting Systems integrated on the ASYMTEK Forte MAX Fluid Dispensing System increase throughput while maintaining accuracy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nordson Electronics Solutions product lines for printed circuit board assembly are on exhibit at Productronica China, including:

Conformal Coating - ASYMTEK Panorama R-Line, featuring Select Coat SL-940 and FX-940UV Inspection system. This line provides flexibility and convenience to manufacturers who are transitioning to an automated conformal coating process.

Fluid Dispensing – Two ASYMTEK platforms and one new valve family are featured at this show. The new Forte MAX System demonstrates dual-jet dispensing with two IntelliJet jet valves including real-time skew correction - ideal for multi-up, panelized or patterned parts. The award-winning Spectrum II dispensing system performs tilt jetting for dispensing accurately into hard-to-reach areas. Also featured is the new Vortik Progressive Cavity Pump for two-component fluids, which utilizes the award-winning ARC Technology software for ensuring easy set-up and accurate mix ratios.

Selective Soldering - The SELECT Integra 508.3PD 2seg multi-station includes concurrent fluxing, preheating with dual fluxers and solder pots, and can solder two singulated boards in a parallel mode in-line with two segmented conveyors.

Plasma Surface Treatment – The popular MARCH AP-1000 is a cost- and space-efficient vacuum plasma treatment machine for treating all types of parts and components. It is completely self-contained including pump, chamber, control electronics, and requires minimal floor space.

On exhibit for semiconductor packaging at SEMICON China 2021 is the ASYMTEK Vantage dispensing system and IntelliJet Jetting system, demonstrating dispensing for the highest levels of precision and speed.

We look forward to seeing you in Shanghai at either event!

About Nordson Electronics Solutions

Nordson Electronics Solutions offers products to customers for precision automated fluid dispensing, conformal coating, plasma surface treatment, and selective soldering. Consisting of complementary product lines – ASYMTEK, MARCH, and SELECT – we deliver to semiconductor packaging, printed circuit board assembly, and other precision assembly operations. Our passion is helping customers take their processes further faster, with best-in-class technologies, dedicated global sales and support teams, and unmatched consultative applications expertise.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is one of the world’s leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants, coatings and other materials to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components as well as technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has direct operations and sales support offices in more than 30 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316006107/en/