Oil States Announces Pricing of $135 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) (the “Company”) announced that it has priced a private offering of $135 million principal amount of its 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Company also granted the initial purchasers the option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the Notes are issued, up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Notes were only offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers (as defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)), pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the Notes are expected to be delivered and paid for on March 19, 2021.



The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company. The Notes, which priced at par, will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021. The Notes will mature on April 1, 2026, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. The Company will have the option to redeem all or any portion of the Notes on or after April 6, 2024, if certain conditions (including that the Company’s common stock trades above 130% of the conversion price for a specified period) are met, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The Notes will be convertible based on an initial conversion rate of 95.3516 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $10.49 per share, which represents a conversion premium of approximately 25% to the last reported sale price of $8.39 per share of the Company’s common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on March 16, 2021. The conversion rate is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. In addition, following certain corporate events that could occur prior to the maturity date for the Notes or upon a notice of redemption, the Company will, in certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for a holder that elects to convert its Notes in connection with such corporate event or notice of redemption.