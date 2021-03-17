Renewable Energy Group Announces Upsized Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

The gross proceeds to REG from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by REG, are expected to be $335 million. All of the shares are being offered by REG. The offering is scheduled to close on or about March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, REG has granted to the underwriters participating in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“REG”) (NASDAQ: REGI) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $67.00 per share. The size of the offering was upsized from 4,500,000 shares to 5,000,000 shares.

REG intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness and the funding of capital expenditures, including capital expenditures related to the expansion of the Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery. REG may also use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to finance potential strategic transactions, although it currently has no binding commitments or agreements to complete any such transaction.

Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Piper Sandler and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

The shares will be issued pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.