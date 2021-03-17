DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Dexus and DWPF enter into implementation agreement with ADPF 17-March-2021 / 04:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

16 March 2021

Dexus and DWPF enter into implementation agreement with AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund

Dexus today announced that along with the Responsible Entity of Dexus Wholesale Property Fund ("DWPF"), it has entered into an Implementation Agreement ("IA") with the Independent Board Committee of AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund ("ADPF") on behalf of the Responsible Entity of ADPF ("ADPF RE").

The IA is an outcome of the discussions with the ADPF RE and engagement with ADPF Unitholders over a six-month period.

Under the IA, DWPF will seek to combine with ADPF via a stapling transaction ("merger"). The IA includes provisions customary for a transaction of this nature, including exclusivity arrangements.

If the merger is approved and successfully implemented, the merged entity will provide existing DWPF and ADPF Unitholders with an enhanced investment proposition.

Michael Sheffield, DWPF Fund Manager said "ADPF is a strategic fit with DWPF's existing portfolio providing additional exposure to premium assets. The ability to merge this portfolio in a cost and capital efficient manner enables us to create a combined entity which delivers strong benefits to investors."

Deborah Coakley, Executive General Manager, Funds Management said: "We pride ourselves on our approach to corporate governance and have a track record of delivering outperformance and supporting the investment strategies of our capital partners. We look forward to adding further value to the merged portfolio and welcoming new investors to our platform."