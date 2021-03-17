 

Lantronix to Showcase Industrial IoT Embedded Compute, Connect and Edge Solutions at Convergence India 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 04:00  |   |   |   

Visit Booth #A4.8 to see Lantronix’s embedded solutions, development kits, servers, routers and asset trackers

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), will showcase its embedded compute, connect and edge computing solutions at Convergence India 2021, being held March 24–26, 2021, at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India.

“A global technology leader, Lantronix will display its latest compute, connectivity, asset tracking, remote environment management and embedded product line solutions at Convergence India 2021,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix Inc. “Lantronix’s interlocking IoT solutions include our single-pane-of-glass management platform, value-added connectivity and engineering services and matching hardware.”

Being showcased at Booth #A4.8 are:

Lantronix Embedded Solutions — Lantronix’s portfolio of embedded connectivity and compute solutions simplify and streamline OEMs smart connected products to market. Lantronix’s embedded solutions include serial to Ethernet device servers, 802.11 wireless modules, GNSS devices, Open-Q Systems-on-Module and Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware development kits. The dual-band xPico 270 wireless module will be demonstrated at the booth, showing its Azure and Enterprise Security features.

Lantronix Edge Computing Devices — A versatile offering of edge computing devices, including the SGX5150 Wi-Fi gateway and the E-series rugged cellular IoT routers, which support LTE, WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi and serial connectivity with fieldbus protocol conversion, a must for industry 4.0 applications.

Lantronix Tracking Devices — Available in 2G, 3G and LTE-M1, the BOLERO40 Series is a compact range of rugged IP 67 micro-trackers designed to match the environmental, mechanical and electrical requirements of the vehicle tracking market.

Lantronix’s solutions are showcased in case studies, including:

Smart City Solution using Lantronix Open-Q 624A SOM and development kit

ATM Banking Solution using Lantronix E210 series routers

Smart Weighing Scales for Retail and Industrial Applications, using Lantronix xPico240

About Lantronix
Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantronix to Showcase Industrial IoT Embedded Compute, Connect and Edge Solutions at Convergence India 2021 Visit Booth #A4.8 to see Lantronix’s embedded solutions, development kits, servers, routers and asset trackersIRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Lantronix erweitert sein Remote Environment Management-Angebot um das neue EMG7500 Edge-Management-Gateway
10.03.21
Lantronix Expands Its Remote Environment Management Offerings With New EMG7500 Edge Management Gateway
03.03.21
Lantronix Announces the Availability of Mobile Hardware Development Kit Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
17.02.21
Lantronix bringt neue EDS3000-Seriell-zu-Ethernet-Server auf den Markt und bietet damit kostengünstiges Remote-IoT-Gerätemanagement
17.02.21
Lantronix Launches New EDS3000 Serial-to-Ethernet Servers, Bringing Affordable Remote IoT Device Management