 

Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Pricing of $26 Million Initial Public Offering

17.03.2021, 05:00  |  68   |   |   

Shanghai, China, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), a company which operates one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms Juhao Mall in China, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 3,714,286 ordinary shares at a price of $7.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $26 million before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. All of the ordinary shares are being offered by the Company. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading today, March 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “JWEL”.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an additional 557,143 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

The offering is expected to close on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is acting as sole book runner and lead underwriter for the offering and Alexander Capital, LP. is acting as co-underwriter.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-250889) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on March 16, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a final prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. by email at kmu@netw1.com, or via standard mail to Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc., 2 Bridge Avenue, Suite 241 Red Bank, NJ 07701. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

