 

Colliers Expands Project Management Services in MENA

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 06:00  |  25   |   |   

Colliers Project Leaders delivers global expertise to government and private sector owners

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, has strengthened its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) platform through the expansion of Colliers Project Leaders' service to the region. The addition enhances Colliers' existing capabilities by delivering project management and infrastructure advisory services to government, occupier enterprises and private sector owners across complex and large-scale projects, refurbishment programmes, and optimisation of capital investments through asset enhancements.

Colliers Logo

"We are thrilled to extend Colliers Project Leaders' end-to-end project management capabilities to MENA. The team's unparalleled level of expertise and depth of experience significantly enhance the services we can provide to clients and further accelerate our growth in the region," said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer | EMEA.

"Our expansion enables us to offer additional expertise including alternative financing such as Public Private Partnerships, the establishment of dedicated Project Management Offices, and comprehensive real estate development solutions, all with proven expertise and project certainty," said Yamin Shihab, Vice President, Colliers Project Leaders | Middle East.

Colliers Project Leaders' business and certified practitioners have successfully completed more than 15,000 projects globally. Colliers was recently recognised with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management.

To learn more, visit Colliers MENA and dedicated services website for Colliers Project Leaders.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455449/Colliers_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colliers Expands Project Management Services in MENA Colliers Project Leaders delivers global expertise to government and private sector owners DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, has strengthened its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Nagarro announces its successful ISO-13485 Medical Devices certification
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian ...
Experts Say Demand For Gold Remains High as so does Investor Interest
Nootropics Market To Register 12.5% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Awareness Regarding Mental ...
In Their Quest for Digital Transformation, Manufacturers and Industrial Firms will Spend US$19 ...
Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Reach $520.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Colliers Acquires Specialty Engineering & Design Firm
01.03.21
Colliers to Settle Long-Term Incentive Arrangement and Initiate Orderly Elimination of Dual Class Voting Structure
26.02.21
Colliers ranked among top three commercial real estate brands by Lipsey survey
24.02.21
Colliers recognized as a 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 company
22.02.21
Colliers Rebrands Subsidiary to Colliers Engineering & Design