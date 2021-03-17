DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report TAG Immobilien AG concludes 2020 financial year successfully despite the difficult circumstances 17.03.2021 / 06:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAG Immobilien AG concludes 2020 financial year successfully despite the difficult circumstances

- FFO grows by more than 7% year-on-year (EUR 172.6m vs. EUR 160.6m); dividend per share also increases 7% to EUR 0.88 vs. EUR 0.82

- Business operations remain nearly unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic; tenants offered secure homes and good service even in difficult times

- Successful acquisitions in 2020: close to 4,600 units acquired in Germany, residential project pipeline in Poland expanded by c. 4,900 units

- TAG is among leading real estate companies in the field of sustainability based on available ESG ratings

Hamburg, 17 March 2021

TAG Immobilien AG (TAG) today published its 2020 Annual Report, reporting on another successful financial year. TAG COO Claudia Hoyer comments: "For all of us, 2020 was marked by the special challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a residential company, we bear a very special responsibility during this time and lend a helping hand to our tenants. This was reflected not only in our decision to voluntarily refrain rent increases over a period of several months, but also in the further intensification of our debt advising activities and support. Social involvement, which we have been practicing for years in many of our residential neighbourhoods, is more important to us than ever. TAG's business model as a portfolio owner for affordable housing has proven to be extremely robust during this period and our company is well positioned. We would particularly like to thank our employees, who have worked hard over the past year to make this positive performance and TAG's continued growth possible under the most difficult conditions."