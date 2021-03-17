 

DGAP-News TAG Immobilien AG concludes 2020 financial year successfully despite the difficult circumstances

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.03.2021, 06:59  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
TAG Immobilien AG concludes 2020 financial year successfully despite the difficult circumstances

17.03.2021 / 06:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TAG Tegernsee Immobilien AG!
Long
Basispreis 22,80€
Hebel 13,67
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 26,46€
Hebel 10,70
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

TAG Immobilien AG concludes 2020 financial year successfully despite the difficult circumstances

- FFO grows by more than 7% year-on-year (EUR 172.6m vs. EUR 160.6m); dividend per share also increases 7% to EUR 0.88 vs. EUR 0.82

- Business operations remain nearly unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic; tenants offered secure homes and good service even in difficult times

- Successful acquisitions in 2020: close to 4,600 units acquired in Germany, residential project pipeline in Poland expanded by c. 4,900 units

- TAG is among leading real estate companies in the field of sustainability based on available ESG ratings

Hamburg, 17 March 2021

TAG Immobilien AG (TAG) today published its 2020 Annual Report, reporting on another successful financial year. TAG COO Claudia Hoyer comments: "For all of us, 2020 was marked by the special challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a residential company, we bear a very special responsibility during this time and lend a helping hand to our tenants. This was reflected not only in our decision to voluntarily refrain rent increases over a period of several months, but also in the further intensification of our debt advising activities and support. Social involvement, which we have been practicing for years in many of our residential neighbourhoods, is more important to us than ever. TAG's business model as a portfolio owner for affordable housing has proven to be extremely robust during this period and our company is well positioned. We would particularly like to thank our employees, who have worked hard over the past year to make this positive performance and TAG's continued growth possible under the most difficult conditions."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News TAG Immobilien AG concludes 2020 financial year successfully despite the difficult circumstances DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report TAG Immobilien AG concludes 2020 financial year successfully despite the difficult circumstances 17.03.2021 / 06:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG gibt Wandelanleihe aus
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Update zum Recycling mit SungEel HiTech
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler elevates the new Salt Lake City International Airport
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Bond Conversions
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital steigt durch die Partnerschaft mit Utomik in die sehr attraktive und schnell wachsende ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo erhält Großauftrag von einem großen deutschen Energieversorger für die Lieferung von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo receives major order from a large German energy supplier for the supply of wallboxes and AC ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 trotz der schwierigen Rahmenbedingungen erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
06:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 trotz der schwierigen Rahmenbedingungen erfolgreich ab
02.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: SocGen startet TAG Immobilien mit 'Buy' - Ziel 28,60 Euro
26.02.21
WDH/AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Immobilienwerte und RWE legen deutlich zu - EZB-Aussagen
26.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Immobilienwerte und RWE legen deutlich zu - EZB-Aussagen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
3.804
Wen´s interessiert: TAG Tegernseebahn
31.08.20
2
Walter-Borjans fordert Rückkehr zum Corona-Mieterschutz