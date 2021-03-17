 

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Another record year: DEMIRE grows FFO I* by 13.5 percent to EUR 39.2 million

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Another record year: DEMIRE grows FFO I* by 13.5 percent to EUR 39.2 million

Another record year: DEMIRE grows FFO I* by 13.5 percent to EUR 39.2 million

- Rental income grows by 7.0 percent to EUR 87.5 million

- Letting performance of 177,000 sqm represents all-time high

- Outlook: FFO I* for 2021 expected to be between EUR 34.5 and EUR 36.5 million after numerous disposals in 2020

Langen, 17 March 2021. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) once again announces record results for FFO I*, rental income and letting performance for the 2020 financial year. Despite the economic uncertainties due to the Corona pandemic, the commercial real estate specialist can once again exceed the successful previous year. The investment in the office building Cielo contributed to additional improvements of the portfolio and the financial structure. The transaction sets the base for further expantion in 2021.

High stability through REALize Potential strategy

Funds from Operations I (FFO I*) reached EUR 39.2 million in the reporting period, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 34.5 million). This result is above the latest updated forecast from December 2020. DEMIRE also recorded an increase in rental income in 2020: up 7.0 percent to EUR 87.5 million (2019: EUR 81.8 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amount to EUR 27.7 million (2019: EUR 155.2 million), which includes the negative valuation result of EUR -22.1 million due to the effects of the Corona pandemic. Overall, the valuation effects are moderate due to the stable portfolio structure; effects on the retail and hotel asset classes were balanced by opposite results for logistics and office properties.

