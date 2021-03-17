 

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Proposals to merge Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 07:00  |  13   |   |   

We refer to previous announcements regarding the initiated merger process between Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS. Further, on 6 January 2021, it was announced that the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority had given its approval to change the group structure in order for Bank Norwegian AS to be the new parent company in the Group.

On 16 March 2021 the Board of Directors of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS decided, in respective board meetings, to present for the Annual General Meetings the approval of a merger plan of the companies. The Annual General Meeting in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS will be held at 27 April 2021.

The merger plan proposes that the companies' Annual General Meetings approve a merger of the two companies through a reversed parent subsidiary merger, involving the transfer of all assets, rights and obligations in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA to Bank Norwegian AS. Once the merger has been implemented, Norwegian Finans Holding ASA will be dissolved. The shareholders of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA will receive one share in Bank Norwegian AS for each share they own in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA. The merger plan will be published in accordance with the notice to the Annual General Meeting. The merger is scheduled to be completed during the first half of 2021, with accounting and tax effect from 1 January 2021.

The merger is considered to have no material effect nor adversely impact Norwegian Finans Holding ASA’ or Bank Norwegian AS’ ability to fulfill its obligations towards creditors under relevant agreements, including current senior preferred loan agreements, subordinated loan agreements and tier 1 capital instruments agreements.


For further information, please contact:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Proposals to merge Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS We refer to previous announcements regarding the initiated merger process between Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS. Further, on 6 January 2021, it was announced that the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority had given its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Annual reports and Pillar 3 report for 2020
16.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Capital Markets Day 18 March
12.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Capital Markets Day 18 March
11.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Bank Norwegian AS – Buyback of bonds
10.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Bank Norwegian AS - Successful issuance of senior preferred bonds
09.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Response by the Board of Directors to the intention of Nordax Bank AB (publ) to launch voluntary offer
08.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Fixed Income investor meetings and NOK/SEK senior preferred issuance
04.03.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Potential strategic interest in Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
17.02.21
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA: STRONG RESULTS AND CAPITALIZATION, PROPOSED DIVIDEND AT NOK 6.00 PER SHARE
17.02.21
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norwegian Finans Holding ASA

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
2
Norwegian Finans Holding was denkt Ihr?