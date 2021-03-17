 

Bank Norwegian AS Annual reports and Pillar 3 report for 2020

The annual reports for 2020 and Pillar 3 report for the NFH Group and Bank Norwegian AS are published today, 17 March 2021, on NFH's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations

 

For further information, please contact:

 

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments




