Bank Norwegian AS Annual reports and Pillar 3 report for 2020 The annual reports for 2020 and Pillar 3 report for the NFH Group and Bank Norwegian AS are published today, 17 March 2021, on NFH's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations For further information, please contact: …



