Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Annual reports and Pillar 3 report for 2020
The annual reports for 2020 and Pillar 3 report for the NFH Group and Bank Norwegian AS are published today, 17 March 2021, on NFH's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations
For further information, please contact:
CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no
Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Pillar 3 2020 Norwegian Finans Holding Group
- Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Annual Report 2020
- Bank Norwegian AS Annual Report 2020
