 

Clariant AG Clariant presents its Integrated Report 2020

  • Transparency on multidimensional approach to value creation
  • Focus on Clariant's environmental, social and governance performance
  • Complete report available online, short report available as hard copy
    

Muttenz, March 17, 2021– Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today published its Integrated Report 2020. It provides transparency on the company's multidimensional approach to create value for all of its stakeholders by reviewing both tangible and intangible as well as financial and nonfinancial aspects of its business.

Titled “Into the New”, the report dives into Clariant’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and evaluates the impact of the company’s business activities, corporate citizenship activities, and collaborations in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Clariant is actively shaping the future of our fast-changing world, not only through its products and solutions, but equally through its people across the globe. The Integrated Report 2020 showcases some of these changemakers who are driving innovations with their vision and commitment. Meet them on reports.clariant.com/2020/stories.

“As part of our continued commitment to integrated reporting, we enhanced the reflection on Clariant's environmental, social and governance performance in its business activities to strengthen the confidence of all our stakeholders. By taking a transparent view of how Clariant drives change to actively contribute to the SDGs, the report emphasizes the relevance of a holistic approach to sustainability," said Hariolf Kottmann, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.

In order to support the company’s sustainability strategy, Clariant decided to put more focus on the online Integrated Report. Therefore, the complete Integrated Report for 2020, including the Corporate Governance Report, Compensation Report, Financial Report as well as the GRI report, is available online on reports.clariant.com and can be downloaded as PDF file in English only. A short version of the report that provides a summary will be available as hard copy in English and German and can be ordered via the Clariant website.




Corporate Media Relations


Investor Relations



Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com


 


Andreas Schwarzwälder

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com


 
Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com


  		Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com


 
Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com


  		Alexander Kamb

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com


 
www.clariant.com

 
Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

 

11.03.21
Clariant AG: Clariant and India Glycols tap into green renewables megatrend by forming joint venture
17.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt Clariant auf 'Underweight'

