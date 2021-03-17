Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to medium sized labs

cobas pure integrated solutions brings together three diagnostic technologies 1 on a single platform to optimise space and resources in small to medium laboratory settings

With a footprint of just two square meters, this new analyser provides small to medium sized labs with access to more than 230 diagnostic tests 2 across a wide-range of disease areas including infectious diseases, oncology and cardiology

Through automation of manual tasks, Roche’s new solution is designed to simplify workflows and improve the productivity of lab personnel whilst also supporting the delivery of better patient care





Basel, 17 March 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of cobas pure integrated solutions in countries accepting the CE mark.3 This new compact analyser combines three technologies1 on a single platform helping to simplify daily operations in labs with limited space and resources.

Now more than ever, diagnostic laboratories have proven to be a critical component of our global healthcare system. Medical and laboratory professionals play a key role in delivering optimal patient care, yet they are under significant pressure to deliver accurate and timely results with less resources.

Built on the latest technology, cobas pure integrated solutions provides labs with an integrated system that focuses on the automation of manual tasks. This reduces the hands-on maintenance time of technicians to just 5 minutes per day which is 80% less than previous generation systems.4-7 This can help to improve the productivity of lab personnel whilst also supporting fast delivery of patient results and clinical decision-making.

With a footprint of just two square meters, cobas pure integrated solutions is up to 30% smaller in footprint than previous generation systems.4-7 It is able to perform up to 870 tests per hour whilst providing small to medium sized labs with access to the full clinical chemistry and immunochemistry assay menu from Roche which includes over 230 diagnostic tests across a wide-range of disease areas such as infectious diseases, oncology and cardiology.2,5 cobas pure integrated solutions will enable small to medium sized labs to make better use of their space and expand their offering of high medical value tests for the benefit of patients.