 

Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to medium sized labs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 07:00  |  35   |   |   

  • cobas pure integrated solutions brings together three diagnostic technologies1 on a single platform to optimise space and resources in small to medium laboratory settings
  • With a footprint of just two square meters, this new analyser provides small to medium sized labs with access to more than 230 diagnostic tests2 across a wide-range of disease areas including infectious diseases, oncology and cardiology
  • Through automation of manual tasks, Roche’s new solution is designed to simplify workflows and improve the productivity of lab personnel whilst also supporting the delivery of better patient care

Basel, 17 March 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of cobas pure integrated solutions in countries accepting the CE mark.3 This new compact analyser combines three technologies1 on a single platform helping to simplify daily operations in labs with limited space and resources.

Now more than ever, diagnostic laboratories have proven to be a critical component of our global healthcare system. Medical and laboratory professionals play a key role in delivering optimal patient care, yet they are under significant pressure to deliver accurate and timely results with less resources.

Built on the latest technology, cobas pure integrated solutions provides labs with an integrated system that focuses on the automation of manual tasks. This reduces the hands-on maintenance time of technicians to just 5 minutes per day which is 80% less than previous generation systems.4-7 This can help to improve the productivity of lab personnel whilst also supporting fast delivery of patient results and clinical decision-making.

With a footprint of just two square meters, cobas pure integrated solutions is up to 30% smaller in footprint than previous generation systems.4-7 It is able to perform up to 870 tests per hour whilst providing small to medium sized labs with access to the full clinical chemistry and immunochemistry assay menu from Roche which includes over 230 diagnostic tests across a wide-range of disease areas such as infectious diseases, oncology and cardiology.2,5 cobas pure integrated solutions will enable small to medium sized labs to make better use of their space and expand their offering of high medical value tests for the benefit of patients.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche launches cobas pure integrated solutions analyser to help simplify operations in small to medium sized labs cobas pure integrated solutions brings together three diagnostic technologies1 on a single platform to optimise space and resources in small to medium laboratory settingsWith a footprint of just two square meters, this new analyser provides small to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
16.03.21
Roche Annual General Meeting 2021
16.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Roche auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 330 Franken
16.03.21
Roche launches SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging coronavirus mutations
16.03.21
New 2-Year Data Show Genentech’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) Continues to Demonstrate Improvement or Maintenance of Motor Function in People Aged 2-25 With Type 2 or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
16.03.21
New two-year data show Roche’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) continues to demonstrate improvement or maintenance of motor function in people aged 2-25 with Type 2 or Type 3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
16.03.21
JEFFERIES stuft ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Hold'
15.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow und S&P 500 erreichen Rekordhochs
15.03.21
Aktien New York: Dow-Jones-Index schleppt sich auf Rekordhoch
15.03.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Leichte Verluste nach starker Börsenwoche

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
288
Roche - Pharma mit Dividende
23.05.20
5
Corona-Aktien: Wettlauf um Gegenmittel, Impfstoffe und Schnelltests: Wer macht das Rennen und seine
26.04.20
4
Kampf gegen Corona rentiert sich : Roche feuert bei Virusforschung aus allen Rohren