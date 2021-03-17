 

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA reports preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 - new record revenue and strong increase in earnings at Holding Level

17.03.2021 / 07:25
- Group revenues grow by 57% to over EUR 1.5 billion (2019: EUR 1.0 billion) thanks to high transaction activity

- Dividend-relevant net income at Holding level increases by 48% to EUR 33.4 million (2019: EUR 22.5 million) and already meets target of 2% of Group revenues

 

Munich, 17 March 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) today published preliminary, unaudited figures for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the financial year 2020. The reporting period was characterized by accelerated transaction activity despite the constraints and additional challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. With a total of eleven acquisitions, including eight platforms and three add-on acquisitions, the Mutares Group significantly drove growth and exceeded the targets it had set itself.

 

Group revenues and net income of the Holding Company at record level

The strong recovery from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic from the spring accelerated significantly again at the end of the year. In Q4 2020, the Mutares Group recorded a significant growth of 81% in revenues to EUR 522.0 million (Q4 2019: EUR 287.8 million).

Revenues from the Holding Company's consulting business amounted to EUR 8.9 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 47% year-on-year (Q4 2019: EUR 6.0 million).

The management fees (consisting of consulting revenues and dividends) of the Holding Company increased disproportionately by 62% to EUR 66.5 million (2019: EUR 41.3) and lead to a dividend-relevant net income of EUR 33.4 million (2019: EUR 22.5 million) at the Holding Company level. The target return on sales of 2%, which was announced at the Capital Markets Day in October 2020 for the financial year 2023, was thus already slightly exceeded.

