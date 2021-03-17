Korian acquires ITA Mental Health and accelerates its development of mental health activities across Europe

Following the acquisition of Inicea, a major player in France, in December 2020, Korian pursues its development in mental health by becoming the third largest player in both France and Spain, with a clear focus on innovative, specialised care solutions in an inpatient and outpatient environment.

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has signed an agreement to acquire ITA Mental Health, the third largest player in mental health in Spain from Magnum Capital. Pending usual regulatory authorisations the acquisition is expected to close in a few months.

The Group has signed an agreement to acquire Ita Mental Health a group specialised in mental health with 39 facilities across Spain. Ita Mental Health is the third largest player in Spain by number of beds or second largest by revenue, with a strong presence particularly in Catalonia, Madrid and Valencia.

The network includes 27 inpatient clinics and 12 day hospitals (including 2 antennas) with reputed specialisations in behavioural, personality and eating disorders, addictions and neurodevelopment and general psychiatry.

The company has grown rapidly over the last five years, to match the growing needs of the Spanish population for mental health care. Indeed it is estimated that over 3 million people in Spain require mental health care and that this figure is set to continue to rise significantly in the next few years, with a rising demand for private and outpatient care to meet specific requirements.

The Group has an excellent reputation for medical care with a proprietary model ensuring the treatment of the patient within their environment and entourage with capabilities to cover all phases of the pathology. Its reputation is reflected in its NPS score of 70%, one of the highest in the sector. Two thirds of the Ita network has an ISO quality certification.

The platform is expected to generate c. €50 million of revenue in 2021 and the fast pace of growth is set to continue as the facilities ramp up and new projects are finalised. The Group has specific experience and competencies in providing outpatient care and the significant pipeline of greenfield opportunities, will lead to the opening of 5 sites per year (facilities and consultation units). This should result in a revenue growth of c.15% of CAGR until 2024 and the EBITDA margin is accretive to the Group from 2021.