 

Korian acquires ITA Mental Health and accelerates its development of mental health activities across Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 07:30  |  45   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has signed an agreement to acquire ITA Mental Health, the third largest player in mental health in Spain from Magnum Capital. Pending usual regulatory authorisations the acquisition is expected to close in a few months.

Following the acquisition of Inicea, a major player in France, in December 2020, Korian pursues its development in mental health by becoming the third largest player in both France and Spain, with a clear focus on innovative, specialised care solutions in an inpatient and outpatient environment.

The Group has signed an agreement to acquire Ita Mental Health a group specialised in mental health with 39 facilities across Spain. Ita Mental Health is the third largest player in Spain by number of beds or second largest by revenue, with a strong presence particularly in Catalonia, Madrid and Valencia.

The network includes 27 inpatient clinics and 12 day hospitals (including 2 antennas) with reputed specialisations in behavioural, personality and eating disorders, addictions and neurodevelopment and general psychiatry.

The company has grown rapidly over the last five years, to match the growing needs of the Spanish population for mental health care. Indeed it is estimated that over 3 million people in Spain require mental health care and that this figure is set to continue to rise significantly in the next few years, with a rising demand for private and outpatient care to meet specific requirements.

The Group has an excellent reputation for medical care with a proprietary model ensuring the treatment of the patient within their environment and entourage with capabilities to cover all phases of the pathology. Its reputation is reflected in its NPS score of 70%, one of the highest in the sector. Two thirds of the Ita network has an ISO quality certification.

The platform is expected to generate c. €50 million of revenue in 2021 and the fast pace of growth is set to continue as the facilities ramp up and new projects are finalised. The Group has specific experience and competencies in providing outpatient care and the significant pipeline of greenfield opportunities, will lead to the opening of 5 sites per year (facilities and consultation units). This should result in a revenue growth of c.15% of CAGR until 2024 and the EBITDA margin is accretive to the Group from 2021.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Korian acquires ITA Mental Health and accelerates its development of mental health activities across Europe Regulatory News: Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, has signed an agreement to acquire ITA Mental Health, the third largest player in mental health in Spain from Magnum Capital. Pending …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Korian Continues Its Growth With Resilient 2020 Results and Enters the High End UK Care Home Market

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
2
KORIAN-Medica - Alten- und Pflegeheime, auch in Deutschland