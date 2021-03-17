 

DGAP-News Conico Ltd: Could Greenland be Europe's new, strategic commodity bank?

Conico Ltd: Could Greenland be Europe's new, strategic commodity bank?

We don't know what was driving former US President Donald Trump when he tweeted last year that he wanted to buy Greenland from Denmark. At the time, Trump referred to it as "essentially a large real estate deal".... Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen immediately called the idea "absurd". Firstly, Greenland was not for sale and secondly, it was "not Danish, but Greenlandic". But is Trump's idea really as crazy as it seems at first glance?

Perhaps there is something to be learned in this case after all: How about investing in Greenland yourself, for example? If - as is to be assumed - you have never thought about this before, we now recommend the story of Conico Ltd. (ASX: CNJ; FRA: BDD). Perhaps after reading it you will realize the strategic importance Greenland could play in the future, especially for Europe: as a strategic supplier of raw materials such as copper, nickel and other battery raw materials. Neighbouring Iceland could supply the green energy needed for this, according to the vision.

Incidentally, Greenland geologically is part of North America, but belongs for the most part to Denmark. Politically, the Greenlanders are autonomous, but Danish and thus European law prevails on the world's largest island, which is a good start from an investor's point of view. Beyond its strategic military importance, Greenland, which is about six times the size of Germany, possesses above all rich mineral resources. And the climate-induced retreat of the glaciers is now making areas and projects accessible that until a few years ago would have been impossible or extremely difficult to realize. So why search for copper or nickel in the Congo when you can do it right on your doorstep? This is roughly how the business plan of Conico Ltd. could be summarized.

DGAP-News Conico Ltd: Could Greenland be Europe's new, strategic commodity bank? DGAP-News: Goldinvest Consulting GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Conico Ltd: Could Greenland be Europe's new, strategic commodity bank? 17.03.2021 / 07:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Conico Ltd. We …

