DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Annual Report CLIQ Digital on its way to a next record-breaking year and guides to further strong profitable growth in 2021 17.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital on its way to a next record-breaking year and guides to further strong profitable growth in 2021

- 2020 audited consolidated financial statements confirm preliminary figures released on 9 February

- All company targets exceeded thanks to structural growth drivers

- Net result for 2020: €10.4m (PY: €3.9m) up by 168%; EPS: €1.16 (PY: €0.36)

- Dividend of €0.46 (PY: €0.28) per share to be proposed to AGM

- Strong outlook supports profitable growth strategy

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content, publishes today its annual report 2020 including the outlook for 2021 and announces its dividend proposal.

Statement from Luc Voncken, CEO:

"2020 was a breakout year for CLIQ - a real game changer. Our growth resulted first and foremost from our business strategy and its execution and is structural. With our strategic shift in media buying from affiliate marketing to our own, direct buying team and the investments made in our streaming content services, we laid the foundation for a sustainable growth path."

The audited 2020 financials are in line with the preliminary results announced on 9 February 2021: Sales and EBITDA grew against prior year by 69% to €107.0m and 177% to €15.9m respectively. The EBITDA margin was 15% p.a. (in per cent of gross revenue) and the annual marketing spend was €34.2m (PY: €22.2m). The net result for the period increased by 168% to €10.4m and earnings per share amounted to €1.16. According to the company's dividend policy (40% payout ratio), the Management and Supervisory Boards propose distributing a dividend per share of €0.46 (PY: €0.14 basic dividend and €0.14 bonus dividend distributed) to the next Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2021.