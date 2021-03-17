 

Elior Group Reinforces Its Financing for €225 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 07:38  |  26   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (Euronext Paris – ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world’s leading operators in catering and support services.

Elior Group has obtained a loan guaranteed by the French state (Prêt Garanti par l’État: PGE) for €225 million:

This initiative is a continuation of the decisions implemented to reinforce the Group's financing, thereby increasing its agility as it emerges from the crisis.

Elior has obtained an PGE of €225 million with an 80% guarantee from the French government to consolidate its financial structure and diversify its financing resources. The Group's liquidity is increased by the full amount.

The loan guaranteed by the French State has an initial maturity of twelve months, with an option to extend it for up to five additional years. This option may be exercised by the company at its discretion at the end of the initial one-year period. In accordance with this loan, the Group has committed to comply with the Commitment to Responsibility; the details are outlined on the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Economic Recovery website.1

The syndicate of lending banks consists of the Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel, BNP Paribas S.A., Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d’Ile-De-France, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. trading as Rabobank Paris, Crédit Agricole Corporate et Investment Bank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Crédit Lyonnais, Natixis and Société Générale.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services, and a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, health & welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €3,967 million in revenue in fiscal 2019-2020.

Our 105,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of the Group’s business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and reached GC Advanced Level in 2015.

To find out more, visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com
Follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

1 www.economie.gouv.fr/files/files/directions_services/covid19-soutien-entreprises/FAQ-Engagement-de-responsabilite-2021.pdf

  • Not pay dividends in 2021 to its shareholders in France or abroad (except for entities legally obliged to distribute a portion during 2021);
  • Not buy back shares in 2021; and
  • Not have its headquarters or a subsidiary operating in a country or territory that does not cooperate for fiscal purposes while benefiting from financial support measures.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elior Group Reinforces Its Financing for €225 Million Regulatory News: Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (Euronext Paris – ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world’s leading operators in catering and support services. Elior Group has obtained a loan guaranteed by the French state (Prêt Garanti par l’État: PGE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on February 26, 2021
26.02.21
Description of Elior Group’s Share Buyback Program
26.02.21
Report on Elior Group’s Annual General Meeting