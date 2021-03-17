Leanplum Wraps Up Strong 2020 and Embarks on Era of Accelerated Growth in 2021

SOFIA, Bulgaria and SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum , the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, today announced a number of strategic developments for 2021 to further address the needs of its customers and drive market expansion. Since its founding in 2012, the company's goal has been to fundamentally change the nature of a company's engagement with its customers through the use of real-time streaming data, sophisticated analytics, and coordinated multi-channel messaging and campaigns. In the last year alone, on a monthly basis, Leanplum enabled messaging to over 550 million unique users across 1300 apps.

Selected Leanplum developments in 2021 include:

Release of Leanplum's Inaugural Data Science Report for the Games App Category . Analyzing over 1,800 campaigns and 670M+ messages sent, this report explores the value of progressive player engagement personalization in card, casino, puzzle, racing, role-playing, simulation, and strategy games. Highlighted in this report are steps in engagement technology that on average can increase user monetization by 3x.

Analyzing over 1,800 campaigns and 670M+ messages sent, this report explores the value of progressive player engagement personalization in card, casino, puzzle, racing, role-playing, simulation, and strategy games. Highlighted in this report are steps in engagement technology that on average can increase user monetization by 3x. Leanplum's Global Gaming Webinars. In collaboration with our gaming customers, Leanplum has been and will be continuing to conduct webinars for customers and prospects in the EMEA and North America regions to dive deeper into the findings of our Data Science Report as well as explore different use cases. Watch our EMEA webinar with GameDuell and Second Potion, and our North America webinar with Tilting Point on-demand .

In collaboration with our gaming customers, Leanplum has been and will be continuing to conduct webinars for customers and prospects in the EMEA and regions to dive deeper into the findings of our Data Science Report as well as explore different use cases. Watch our EMEA webinar with GameDuell and Second Potion, and our webinar with Tilting Point . On the product side, Leanplum has:

Leanplum has: Implemented major enhancements to its scalable architecture and infrastructure, based on more than 20,000 vCPUs, and processing more than 30 billion events on a daily basis



Redesigned its Audience Management layer providing customers with opportunities for driving 2x better results through behavioral segmentation



Seen triple the rate of adoption of its new Campaigns feature for high-ROI, multi-step engagement

Appointment of Marc Chabot as Leanplum's Global CRO. An industry veteran and experienced sales and marketing leader, Marc brings over 15 years of experience leading growth teams in numerous industries, from enterprise SaaS to Global 2000 Enterprise IT environments. He will be leading and expanding Leanplum's Global go-to-market operations as the company expands into new industries and geographies.

as Leanplum's Global CRO. An industry veteran and experienced sales and marketing leader, Marc brings over 15 years of experience leading growth teams in numerous industries, from enterprise SaaS to Global 2000 Enterprise IT environments. He will be leading and expanding Leanplum's Global go-to-market operations as the company expands into new industries and geographies. Industry Awards and Accolades. Leanplum closed 2020 winning a number of industry awards. These included App Promotion Summit's Best App Engagement Award, 2020 Martech Breakthrough Award, Business of Apps' Top Analytics Company and 2020 Sales and Marketing Awards.

"We know relationships are key to long-term partnerships and have put that principle into practice by building a world-class product that allows our customers to reach the right user at the right time with the right message," said George Garrick, CEO of Leanplum. "We started 2021 focusing on product enhancements for all our customers, including specific capabilities for our gaming customers. Today, all teams at gaming studios, from live ops and product managers to data scientists and marketers can benefit from Leanplum's level of segmentation and personalization, and ease of integration with back-end systems to deliver world-class player engagement. We have also bolstered our executive team with the addition of a seasoned CRO, to help unleash new ways of bringing value to our existing customers and expand into new markets."

For more information on Leanplum's initiatives and new developments in 2021, contact press@leanplum.com . To get a demo of the Leanplum platform, visit: https://www.leanplum.com/personalized-demo/

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform helps forward-looking brands meet the real-time needs of their customers. By understanding and transforming customer data, behavior, and context, our platform delivers personalized, timely, relevant, and tested engagement campaigns across multiple communications channels - building customer loyalty that drives revenue and business growth.

Headquartered in San Francisco, and Sofia, Bulgaria, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $125 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Learn more at www.leanplum.com.

Contact: Marjaneh Ravai, marjaneh.ravai@leanplum.com