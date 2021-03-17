Regulatory News:

17 March 2021

SEGRO plc (the Company) (LSE:SGRO) (Paris:SGRO):

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers announced on 16 March 2021 that it had granted a visa for the simplified tender offer filed by SEGRO France S.A., a subsidiary of SEGRO plc (“SEGRO”)(LSE: SGRO, EPA: SGRO), for the remaining share capital of Sofibus Patrimoine.

Consequently, the tender offer will be open from 18 March 2021 to 31 March 2021 (inclusive).