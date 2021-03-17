 

Volta Finance Limited - Dividend Declaration

Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS)

Dividend Declaration

Guernsey, 17 March 2021

Volta Finance Limited ("the Company") hereby announces a first interim dividend for the financial year commencing 1 August 2020. 

The Company announces that it has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.14 per share payable on 29 April 2021 amounting to approximately €5.12 million, equating approximately to an annualised 8% of net asset value. The ex-dividend date is 1 April 2021 with a record date of 6 April 2021.

The Company has arranged for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling.   Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited (“Computershare”), to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling.  Such instructions may be given to Computershare either electronically via CREST or by using the Currency Election Form which has been posted to shareholders and a copy of which is also available on the website www.voltafinance.com within the “Investors – Other Documents” section. The deadline for receipt of currency elections is 12:00 (midday) on 7 April 2021.

For further information, please contact:

For the Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers Paris
Serge Demay
serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

Company Secretary and Administrator
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch
guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com 
+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker
Cenkos Securities plc
Andrew Worne
Daniel Balabanoff
Will Talkington
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

*****
ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta’s home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

