 

NoHo Partners Plc's financial statements, annual report, corporate governance statement and remuneration report for 2020 have been published

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 March 2021 at 9:15

NoHo Partners Plc's financial statements, annual report, corporate governance statement and remuneration report for 2020 have been published

NoHo Partners Plc's financial statements and the annual report of the Board of Directors, auditor's report, corporate governance statement and remuneration report for the financial period that ended on 31 December 2020 have been published today on 17 March 2021.

The documents are attached to this release as PDF files, and they are available on the Group's website at www.noho.fi in Finnish and English.

The financial statements, the annual report of the Board of Directors and auditor's report for 2020 can be viewed at:
https://www.noho.fi/en/financial-statement-2020

The corporate governance statement for 2020 can be viewed at:
https://www.noho.fi/en/corporate-governance-statement-2020

The remuneration report for 2020 can be viewed at:
https://www.noho.fi/en/remuneration-report-2020

More information available from:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 50 576 1609
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers. The company’s vision is to be the most significant restaurant company in the Northern Europe. www.noho.fi/en

 

Attachments




