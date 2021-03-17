 

Implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on June 26, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 08:00  |  43   |   |   

Nanterre (France), March 17, 2021

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON JUNE 26, 2020

Faurecia (Euronext: EO - FR0000121147) announces that it has signed with an investment services provider a mandate to purchase Faurecia shares as part of its share buyback program authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on June 26, 2020 under the 17th resolution.

As recently announced, Faurecia is launching this year a non-dilutive employee share ownership plan "Faur'ESO" (Faurecia Employee Share Ownership) to strengthen employee engagement and involve employees closely in the Group's development and performance. Deployed in 15 countries and targeting 90% of the Group's employees, this plan involves a maximum of 2% of the Company's share capital. The main characteristics of Faur’ESO are detailed in the press release dated March 16, 2021.

The buyback of the shares is carried out in the context of Faur'ESO and, more generally, to allocate shares to employees (including grant of performance shares). Up to the number of new shares to be issued in the context of Faur’ESO, the repurchased shares will be cancelled to neutralize the dilution; the remaining shares will be held for future allocations of shares to employees.

This mandate, signed on March 16, 2021, allows the repurchase of a maximum volume of 2,760,716 Faurecia shares representing a maximum of 2.0% of the share capital.

Buybacks under this mandate can be carried out from March 17 (included) to April 29 (included) 2021.

The description of the share buyback program (details of which are on page 335 of the 2019 Faurecia Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 30, 2020) and the text of the 17th resolution referred to above are available on the website of the Company, www.faurecia.com, respectively under the heading "Investors / Regulated Information" and “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders meetings” sections.

Contacts
Media
Eric FOHLEN-WEILL
Head of Corporate Communication
Tél.: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58
eric.fohlen-weill@faurecia.com

  		       


Analysts/Investors
Marc MAILLET
Head of Investors Relations
Tél.: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70
marc.maillet@faurecia.com 		 

 

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2020, the Group posted sales of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

 

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on June 26, 2020 Nanterre (France), March 17, 2021 IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON JUNE 26, 2020 Faurecia (Euronext: EO - FR0000121147) announces that it has signed with an investment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Faurecia announces the launch of its first employee share ownership program
12.03.21
Faurecia: Availability of Universal Registration Document 2020
05.03.21
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
22.02.21
New perspectives - 2021 Faurecia's capital markets day
22.02.21
Full-year 2020 results and 2021 Guidance

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
12
Faurecia und Hyundai bringen 1600 Wasserstoff-Lkw in die Schweiz