 

Saniona publishes its year-end report for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 08:00  |  67   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

Financial highlights

Jan - Dec 2020 (Jan - Dec 2019 restated)
Revenue was SEK 8.2 M (7.2 M)
Operating loss was SEK -159.4 (-93.6 M)
Net loss was SEK -73.4 M (-68.8 M)
Earnings per share were SEK -1.79 (-2.67)
Diluted earnings per share were SEK -1.75 (-2.67)

Q4 2020 (Q4 2019 restated)
Revenue was SEK 1.6 M (0.0 M)
Operating loss was SEK -68.8 M (-28.2 M)
Net loss was SEK -45.6 M (-6.8 M)
Earnings per share were SEK -0.73 (-0.24)
Diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.73 (-0.24)

Business highlights in Q4 2020

  • Saniona achieved positive top-line Phase 2 results from the open-label extension study of Tesomet in patients with HO. Patients treated with Tesomet for nearly one year (24 weeks in a double-blind trial followed by a 24-week open label extension) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in body weight and waist circumference, as well as improvements in glycemic control. Tesomet was well tolerated, and no clinically meaningful differences in heart rate or blood pressure were observed over the course of the 48-week trial.
  • Saniona received written feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions for Tesomet in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and HO. In both indications, the FDA recommended that the clinical development program include a supportive Phase 2b study followed by a Phase 3 study. Saniona anticipates initiating both Phase 2b studies in the first half of 2021.
  • Saniona refined its pipeline, regaining exclusive, global rights to its GABAa5 negative allosteric modulator program from Boehringer Ingelheim, which terminated this collaboration for strategic reasons. This does not impact the 2020 collaboration between Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim, which remains ongoing. Separately, Saniona and the Treatment Research Center (TRC) at the University of Pennsylvania jointly discontinued their collaboration to develop NS2359 for cocaine addiction. Saniona will evaluate the applicability of both programs in rare diseases.
  • Saniona further strengthened its executive team with the addition of Denelle Waynick as Chief Legal Officer and Kyle Haraldsen as Chief Technical Operations Officer.

Significant events after the reporting period

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saniona publishes its year-end report for 2020 PRESS RELEASE Financial highlights Jan - Dec 2020 (Jan - Dec 2019 restated)Revenue was SEK 8.2 M (7.2 M)Operating loss was SEK -159.4 (-93.6 M)Net loss was SEK -73.4 M (-68.8 M)Earnings per share were SEK -1.79 (-2.67)Diluted earnings per share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Saniona Announces Oral Presentation of Tesomet Data in Hypothalamic Obesity at ENDO 2021
10.03.21
Saniona to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
08.03.21
Saniona Receives Feedback from U.S. FDA Providing a Regulatory Path Forward for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
03.03.21
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Prader-Willi Syndrome
22.02.21
Saniona postpones 2020 year-end financial report due to restatement and re-audit of prior period financial statements in line with U.S. PCAOB audit standards