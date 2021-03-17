Saniona publishes its year-end report for 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Financial highlights



Jan - Dec 2020 (Jan - Dec 2019 restated)

Revenue was SEK 8.2 M (7.2 M)

Operating loss was SEK -159.4 (-93.6 M)

Net loss was SEK -73.4 M (-68.8 M)

Earnings per share were SEK -1.79 (-2.67)

Diluted earnings per share were SEK -1.75 (-2.67)

Q4 2020 (Q4 2019 restated)

Revenue was SEK 1.6 M (0.0 M)

Operating loss was SEK -68.8 M (-28.2 M)

Net loss was SEK -45.6 M (-6.8 M)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.73 (-0.24)

Diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.73 (-0.24)