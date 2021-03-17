Saniona publishes its year-end report for 2020
PRESS RELEASE
Financial highlights
Jan - Dec 2020 (Jan - Dec 2019 restated)
Revenue was SEK 8.2 M (7.2 M)
Operating loss was SEK -159.4 (-93.6 M)
Net loss was SEK -73.4 M (-68.8 M)
Earnings per share were SEK -1.79 (-2.67)
Diluted earnings per share were SEK -1.75 (-2.67)
Q4 2020 (Q4 2019 restated)
Revenue was SEK 1.6 M (0.0 M)
Operating loss was SEK -68.8 M (-28.2 M)
Net loss was SEK -45.6 M (-6.8 M)
Earnings per share were SEK -0.73 (-0.24)
Diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.73 (-0.24)
Business highlights in Q4 2020
- Saniona achieved positive top-line Phase 2 results from the open-label extension study of Tesomet in patients with HO. Patients treated with Tesomet for nearly one year (24 weeks in a double-blind trial followed by a 24-week open label extension) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in body weight and waist circumference, as well as improvements in glycemic control. Tesomet was well tolerated, and no clinically meaningful differences in heart rate or blood pressure were observed over the course of the 48-week trial.
- Saniona received written feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions for Tesomet in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and HO. In both indications, the FDA recommended that the clinical development program include a supportive Phase 2b study followed by a Phase 3 study. Saniona anticipates initiating both Phase 2b studies in the first half of 2021.
- Saniona refined its pipeline, regaining exclusive, global rights to its GABAa5 negative allosteric modulator program from Boehringer Ingelheim, which terminated this collaboration for strategic reasons. This does not impact the 2020 collaboration between Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim, which remains ongoing. Separately, Saniona and the Treatment Research Center (TRC) at the University of Pennsylvania jointly discontinued their collaboration to develop NS2359 for cocaine addiction. Saniona will evaluate the applicability of both programs in rare diseases.
- Saniona further strengthened its executive team with the addition of Denelle Waynick as Chief Legal Officer and Kyle Haraldsen as Chief Technical Operations Officer.
Significant events after the reporting period
