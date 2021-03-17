 

Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group") Launch of Mobile Processing Laboratories to Detect COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 08:19  |  45   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces the expansion of its VersaLab service with the launch of mobile processing laboratories (MPL) to provide rapid turnaround polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing on-site. Testing will be performed using mid-nose nasal swabs, which were found to be effective and well tolerated compared to the more invasive nasopharyngeal swabs in the interim review of Queen Mary University of London’s clinical trial in care homes, as announced by the Company on 16 November 2020.

VersaLab was launched in December 2020 to support private sector testing of infectious diseases, initially focused on COVID-19. This has enabled Novacyt to identify a growing number of UK and international mobile testing opportunities across the private sector.

Novacyt’s MPLs will be fully equipped with its PROmate assay and q16 PCR instruments. PROmate is the only direct-to-PCR COVID-19 assay approved by the Department of Health and Social Care’s Technology Validation Group. The PROmate workflow, which includes a viral inactivation buffer, means the MPLs do not require a category 2 laboratory to handle the live virus. As a result, the cost of testing is reduced, as well as the risks associated with handling the live virus in a mobile testing unit. This workflow allows Novacyt to provide rapid results to patients in under 80 minutes. Novacyt is one of the first companies to offer mobile testing units to deliver same day, on-site results using the gold standard sensitivity and specificity of PCR technology.

With an active pipeline of opportunities, Novacyt believes the addition of VersaLab MPLs could offer new long-term revenue growth opportunities as the private sector begins to take control of COVID-19 testing to keep businesses open and running efficiently. Novacyt is trialling the MPLs with several private testing partners (approved customers of the government “test-to-release” scheme) at various sites in the UK to support international travel.

Each MPL is able to process up to 900 COVID-19 samples per day, depending on customer needs. This throughput model supports multiple use cases such as on-site testing at workplaces, schools, sporting and music events.

Novacyt is also in the process of validating the use of its SNPsig portfolio with PROmate to enable a mobile workflow solution that can detect the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and identify variants of concern to support healthcare providers rapidly identify the outbreak of surge infections in localised areas.

Graham Mullis, Chief Executive Officer of Novacyt, commented:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Novacyt has focused on innovation to ensure we adapt in line with a rapidly evolving market. The roll-out of our VersaLab MPL units is an exciting development for Novacyt, as we continue to bring PCR technology outside of the central laboratory and closer to patients. We believe this option provides companies and communities with reliable and fast turnaround results to deal with localised surge infections or for routine localised mass testing. The need for localised community testing and monitoring of COVID-19 infections looks set to continue over the next 12 months and it is our view that much of this testing could be undertaken by the private sector. Novacyt is therefore well-placed to support this growth opportunity.”

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group") Launch of Mobile Processing Laboratories to Detect COVID-19 Regulatory News: Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces the expansion of its VersaLab service with the launch of mobile processing laboratories (MPL) to provide rapid turnaround …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
31
Novacyt erhält FDA Genehmigung für Concid 19 Test
30.03.20
52
Eine der ersten Zika Virentests weltweit