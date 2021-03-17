 

1NCE expands NB-IoT coverage in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 08:30  |  26   |   |   

- 1NCE IoT Flat Rate now supports NB-IoT in seven European countries

- Extensive additional services for low power applications

COLOGNE, Germany, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1NCE, Tier-1 Internet of Things carrier, is expanding its Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) offering in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, 1NCE's IoT Flat Rate now also provides NB-IoT coverage in the Netherlands, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the UK. With this and NB-IoT network access in Mainland China, 1NCE now supports the most relevant IoT core markets in Europe and Asia.

Thanks to the extended NB-IoT coverage, cross-border deployment of IoT solutions is now even easier. Be it for metering applications, asset tracking in logistics or sensors in waste management, smart farming or building automation.

1NCE IoT Flat Rate: more than just connectivity

The 1NCE management platform provides IoT developers with advanced value-added services like the Data Broker at no extra costs. It allows to translate communication into leaner energy saving transport protocols that can easily be adapted into cloud platforms such as AWS.

For a one-time fee of 10 euros, IoT devices can communicate for 10 years. The multimode SIM card enables a smooth transition between different standards such as 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-IoT. There are no additional costs for roaming or setup.

"1NCE For All": Free connectivity for 12 months

Exclusively in AWS Marketplace, customers can order up to 100 SIM cards with 12 months connectivity free of charge. To date, 1NCE has over 4,000 customers with 5 million active connections worldwide.

Full release: https://1nce.com/en/news/

About 1NCE

1NCE is a worldwide IoT network carrier offering reliable connectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global.

Press Contact

Dennis Knake
+49 151-627 776 43
dennis.knake@1nce.com
www.1nce.com

 

 

 



