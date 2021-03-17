 

Crunchfish introduces Digital Cash business model

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish's Digital Cash Wallet offers an exceptionally flexible and interoperable offline payment service that compliments any online payment service with capabilities that replicate the use of physical cash. Crunchfish introduces a subscription-based business model per Digital Cash Wallet deployed, to be charged to the issuing bank or digital wallet provider.

Crunchfish's Digital Cash Wallet is an exceptionally flexible and interoperable solution that compliments any digital payment service on smart cards or in digital wallets with capabilities that replicates paying with cash. A two-step hierarchical architecture makes Digital Cash payments independent from the net, offering instant clearing offline at the moment of payment, followed by settlement online to move money between accounts.

The Digital Cash Wallet has a mirrored virtual online account which is debited when either the payer or the receiver connects online. The virtual account may only be debited from the Digital Cash Wallet, protecting against overdrafts, and it also registers all activity in the Digital Cash Wallet.

Crunchfish's business model will be a subscription model charged per deployed Digital Cash Wallet to the issuing bank or digital wallet provider. The business model will be controlled by Crunchfish as a global Certificate Authority, providing signed certificates for use in the Digital Cash Wallets. The business model is well known in the payment industry as it is similar to issuing payment services on smart cards and it does not interfere with the business model of Crunchfish Digital Cash Networks-, Banks-, Processors-, Wallet-Partners. Global interoperability cross-service, cross-scheme and cross-border will be offered as optional add-ons.

The addressable market for Digital Cash Wallets is huge as it spans billions of smart cards with debit, credit, pre-paid or gift card services as well as digital wallets in apps on smartphones, smart watches and feature phones using any payment scheme of EMV, RTP, closed-loop wallets, CBDC, cryptocurrency or mobile money.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com
Crunchfish is a tech company with patent-pending solutions for Digital Cash that can be integrated with both the payment rail and in mobile wallets. The solutions are globally scalable and makes digital payments more robust as the risks of disruptions and downtime are eliminated. We have also developed Blippit, an app terminal that connects to cash register systems for both online and offline payments and have a patent-pending solution to reduce food waste. Crunchfish also develops gesture control of smart AR glasses for the consumer market. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

For more information, please contact:
Joachim Samuelsson
CEO of Crunchfish AB
+46 708 46 47 88
joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com 

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

