 

REXEL IMPLEMENTS ITS STRATEGIC ROADMAP WITH 2 BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS TO REINFORCE ITS SOFTWARE AND SERVICES CAPABILITIES IN GREEN ENERGY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 08:30  |  35   |   |   

 


REXEL IMPLEMENTS ITS STRATEGIC ROADMAP WITH 2 BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS TO REINFORCE
ITS SOFTWARE AND SERVICES CAPABILITIES IN GREEN ENERGY


Rexel announced today it has acquired a minority stake in Trace Software International, a software edition company specialized in electrical design and calculation for non-residential building activity and 100% of Freshmile Services, an independent electrical vehicle charging station operator offering both services and supervision software. The ambition underpinning these 2 acquisitions is twofold:

  • Complete the current range of software solutions with a new proposition dedicated to the non-residential market to facilitate the daily work of our customers.
  • Offer a full range of services to end users, from installed base monitoring to remote maintenance.  

Trace Software International: An electrical design and calculation software – software & services upstream of projects

Rexel has taken a 25% stake in Trace Software International, a French company founded in 1990 and specialized in software design for non-residential building and industries such as energy industries. It offers two software suites for the design and calculation of electrical and photovoltaic installations, which interface seamlessly with BIM projects. This minority stake goes along with a commercial partnership to accelerate the transformation of the Group’s sales force towards selling more software and recurring services. With this investment, Rexel enriches its agnostic value proposition to help customers be more efficient and reinforces the non-residential building offering, alongside an already complete residential offering with software such as Esabora and Comtech.

                                                                                              ------------

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REXEL IMPLEMENTS ITS STRATEGIC ROADMAP WITH 2 BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS TO REINFORCE ITS SOFTWARE AND SERVICES CAPABILITIES IN GREEN ENERGY   REXEL IMPLEMENTS ITS STRATEGIC ROADMAP WITH 2 BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS TO REINFORCEITS SOFTWARE AND SERVICES CAPABILITIES IN GREEN ENERGY Rexel announced today it has acquired a minority stake in Trace Software International, a software edition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
DISTRIBUTION OF AN AMOUNT OF 0.46 EUROS PER SHARE
12.03.21
2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE 2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT MADE AVAILABLE
05.03.21
Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights