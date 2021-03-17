REXEL IMPLEMENTS ITS STRATEGIC ROADMAP WITH 2 BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS TO REINFORCE ITS SOFTWARE AND SERVICES CAPABILITIES IN GREEN ENERGY

Rexel announced today it has acquired a minority stake in Trace Software International, a software edition company specialized in electrical design and calculation for non-residential building activity and 100% of Freshmile Services, an independent electrical vehicle charging station operator offering both services and supervision software. The ambition underpinning these 2 acquisitions is twofold:

Complete the current range of software solutions with a new proposition dedicated to the non-residential market to facilitate the daily work of our customers.

Offer a full range of services to end users, from installed base monitoring to remote maintenance.

Trace Software International: An electrical design and calculation software – software & services upstream of projects

Rexel has taken a 25% stake in Trace Software International, a French company founded in 1990 and specialized in software design for non-residential building and industries such as energy industries. It offers two software suites for the design and calculation of electrical and photovoltaic installations, which interface seamlessly with BIM projects. This minority stake goes along with a commercial partnership to accelerate the transformation of the Group’s sales force towards selling more software and recurring services. With this investment, Rexel enriches its agnostic value proposition to help customers be more efficient and reinforces the non-residential building offering, alongside an already complete residential offering with software such as Esabora and Comtech.

