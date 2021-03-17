 

DNA Plc Jukka Leinonen moves to head fulltime Nordic Cluster for Telenor Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 08:30   

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE* 17 MARCH 2021, 9:30 am EET

DNA's CEO Jukka Leinonen moves to head fulltime Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster in the autumn 2021 and continues as an EVP and a member of Telenor’s Group Executive Management. He will also continue in his role as the chair of Telenor Sweden, Telenor Denmark and Telenor Connexion.

Search for the new CEO of DNA will start as soon as possible and after new CEO of DNA will start Jukka Leinonen will also take the position as chair of DNA. He will report directly to Sigve Brekke, the President & CEO of Telenor Group.

"Jukka Leinonen has been successfully heading our Nordic Cluster since 2019 and developing the co-operation of its business units enabling synergies, driving growth and creating value for the customers across the region. We have now agreed to accelerate Nordic co-operation even further and I have asked Jukka to continue leading that work fulltime", says Sigve Brekke, President & CEO, Telenor Group.

Leinonen has worked at DNA since 2010. He joined DNA as Senior Vice President, Corporate Business and was appointed CEO of DNA in 2013. Since 2019 he has additionally headed Telenor Group´s Nordic Cluster as Executive Vice President of Telenor. Before that he held various senior management positions in corporate business sales, marketing and product management at TeliaSonera.

More information:
CEO Jukka Leinonen, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

Attachment: Picture of Jukka Leinonen

*Due to delisting of DNA’s share from Nasdaq Helsinki on 3 February 2020, DNA is not subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of shares as set out in the Finnish Securities Markets Act. DNA is still subject to reporting obligations as an issuer of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due in 2025 (ISIN: FI4000312095) listed in Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. DNA has about 3.6 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2020, our total revenue was EUR 934 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.




