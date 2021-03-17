Search for the new CEO of DNA will start as soon as possible and after new CEO of DNA will start Jukka Leinonen will also take the position as chair of DNA. He will report directly to Sigve Brekke, the President & CEO of Telenor Group.

DNA's CEO Jukka Leinonen moves to head fulltime Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster in the autumn 2021 and continues as an EVP and a member of Telenor’s Group Executive Management. He will also continue in his role as the chair of Telenor Sweden, Telenor Denmark and Telenor Connexion.

"Jukka Leinonen has been successfully heading our Nordic Cluster since 2019 and developing the co-operation of its business units enabling synergies, driving growth and creating value for the customers across the region. We have now agreed to accelerate Nordic co-operation even further and I have asked Jukka to continue leading that work fulltime", says Sigve Brekke, President & CEO, Telenor Group.

Leinonen has worked at DNA since 2010. He joined DNA as Senior Vice President, Corporate Business and was appointed CEO of DNA in 2013. Since 2019 he has additionally headed Telenor Group´s Nordic Cluster as Executive Vice President of Telenor. Before that he held various senior management positions in corporate business sales, marketing and product management at TeliaSonera.

