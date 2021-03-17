HERMES INTERNATIONAL - Release on conditions of the availability or the consultation related to the General Meeting of Shareholders

Due to the exceptional situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in accordance with Decree No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, the Executive Management decided that the General Meeting will take place in closed session, without the physical presence of its shareholders, at the company's offices in Pantin.

DETAILS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON 4 MAY 2021

This decision has been made in accordance with the conditions set out in Order n°2020-321 of 25 March 2020 extended and amended by Order n°2020-1497 of 2 December 2020, Decree n°2020-418 of 10 April 2020 extended and amended by Decree n°2020-1614 of 18 December 2020 and Decree n°2021-255 of 9 March 2021.

As of the date of publication, administrative measures restricting or prohibiting travel or collective gatherings prevent the physical presence of its members at the General Meeting.

These include Decree No. 2020-1310 of 29 October 2020, amended by Decree No. 2021-76 of 27 January 2021 which:

imposes the respect of sanitary and social distancing measures, defined at national level, in all places and in all circumstances (article 1);

prohibits, for health reasons, gatherings and meetings in a place open to the public involving more than six people at the same time (article 3).

These measures prevent the members to be physically present given the number of persons who usually attend the General Meeting.

Under these conditions, no admission card will be issued, and shareholders will be able to exercise their voting rights in one of the following ways:

by mail;

by internet; or

by giving a proxy to the Chairman or to a person of their choice.

Our shareholders can send their written questions as of now, preferably by e-mail ( ag2021@hermes.com ), together with a justification of their status as a shareholder. These questions can be received under exceptional circumstances after the date provided for in the regulations, until Friday 30 April 2021 at midnight (Paris time).

In accordance with the relevant legislation, these questions may be answered jointly if they relate to the same subject. It will not be possible to ask questions or propose new resolutions at the meeting.

You will find all the relevant information on our website: https://finance.hermes.com/en/general-meetings/ .

All information to participate to the General Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletins des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 17 March 2021 and on the above-mentioned website.

The documents that must be made available to shareholders in the context of this General Meeting will be available under the conditions and within the time limits provided for by the relevant legal and regulatory provisions. The documents to be presented at the meeting will be published on the above-mentioned website at least 21 days prior to the date of the meeting, i.e. on 13 April 2021, in accordance with the relevant legal and regulatory provisions.

The General Meeting will be broadcast on video, live and in full, on the company's website https://finance.hermes.com/en/general-meetings/ on 4 May 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Paris time) unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt it. It will also be available on the above-mentioned website in replay.

We invite shareholders to regularly consult the “General Meetings” section on the company’s website ( https://finance.hermes.com/en/general-meetings/ ) which will be updated on any regulatory changes and/or recommendations of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) that may occur prior to the General Meeting.

