DGAP-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Annual Results Armacell Financial Highlights 2020 (news with additional features) 17.03.2021 / 08:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Armacell Financial Highlights 2020

Net sales of EUR 591 million

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 120 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.2%

Proving a resilient and customer-focused business model in a challenging year

Luxembourg, 17 March 2021 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, today reported its preliminary unaudited financial results for the year ending 31 December 2020.

In 2020, Armacell achieved net sales of EUR 590.5 million, a decrease of 8.4% vs. 2019 (EUR 644.4 million) and generated an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 119.6 million (2019: EUR 133.5 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 20.2% (2019: 20.7%). The EBITDA margin resilience was mainly driven by the diversification in terms of geography, segments, market applications as well as Armacell's diversified product portfolio together with its ability to adjust the company's cost base.

Commenting on the financial performance, Patrick Mathieu, Armacell's President & CEO, said: "In a complex and challenging environment our business model again proved resilient. With our global reach and multi-segment activity, we ended the year in relatively good shape. We took the appropriate measures to navigate changing circumstances and ensure we come out of the pandemic stronger than before. Our utmost priority was always to safeguard the health of our employees, maintain operations and continously support our customers."

Armacell made significant strategic investments to fuel future growth and profitability. Throughout 2020, Armacell sustained a regular supply of leading-edge products, adjusted capacity and technology requirements, launched ArmaGel(TM) DT for cryogenic and dual-temperature applications, expanded its existing system solutions portfolio and strengthened the company's passive fire protection business.