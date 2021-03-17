 

DGAP-Adhoc niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG plans acquisition of CORYX against granting of shares

niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group AG plans acquisition of CORYX against granting of shares

17-March-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

niiio finance group AG plans acquisition of CORYX against granting of shares

Goerlitz, 17. March 2021. niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), a specialist for cloud banking software with a focus on wealth management, today signed a letter of intent with Uwe Schenk, sole shareholder of Coburg-based CORYX Software GmbH (CORYX). The aim is to acquire a majority of his business shares in return for new shares in niiio finance group AG, which would be issued as part of a corresponding capital increase in return for a contribution in kind. Schenk is to retain his management function in CORYX. 

Prior to detailed negotiations, a due diligence review will take place from now on. Subject to the positive outcome of this review, the final valuation of the shares in CORYX will be the responsibility of an external contribution-in-kind auditor, who must be appointed by the responsible commercial register at the request of niiio finance group AG. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of niiio finance group AG.

CORYX Software GmbH, founded in 2001 by Uwe Schenk in Coburg, develops and distributes financial software with focus on reporting for family offices with nine employees.
 

Language: English
Company: niiio finance group AG
Elisabethstraße 42/43
02826 Görlitz
Germany
Phone: 03581374990
Fax: 035813749999
E-mail: ir@niiio.finance
Internet: www.niiio.finance
ISIN: DE000A2G8332
WKN: A2G833
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
