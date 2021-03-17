Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership team

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announces the appointment of Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team, effective from 12 April 2021.

Nokia’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer oversees Communications, Government Relations, Brand and Sustainability.

Melissa has extensive experience in corporate affairs and joins Nokia from Occidental, one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas companies, where she is Vice President, Corporate Affairs, advancing the company’s reputation in support of its global business strategy. Prior to working at Occidental, she held a number of senior leadership positions at FleishmanHilliard, one of the world’s leading communications consultancies, and was Director of Global Communications for Nortel Networks, a multinational telecommunications and data networking equipment manufacturer.

Melissa also has significant management consulting and business management experience having held a business director role at The VenCom Group, a venture capital company focused on the telecommunications sector, and consulting roles at Gemini Consulting.

“I’m delighted to welcome Melissa to Nokia’s Group Leadership Team. She has extensive experience in managing company reputations and enabling organizations to achieve their objectives. As Nokia embarks on the next stage of its journey, we will play a key part in providing the technology that will enable positive change for the planet, our economy and our society. Melissa’s knowledge in helping shape these relevant debates and ensure a strong voice for Nokia will be crucial to our future success,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Nokia team at this pivotal time in the company’s history. Its leading technology and intellectual property, iconic brand and differentiated strategy position it for sustained long-term growth. I look forward to advancing Nokia’s global reputation with its stakeholders to drive and support the company’s business goals,” Melissa Schoeb commented.

Melissa will be based in Espoo, Finland and report to Nokia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Pekka Lundmark.

Additional background information on all current members of the Group Leadership Team can be found at www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/group-leadership-team .