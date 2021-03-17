 

Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 08:45  |  57   |   |   

Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership team

Nokia Corporation 
Stock Exchange Release
17 March 2020 at 9:45 (CET +1)

Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership team

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nokia Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 4,02€
Hebel 8,35
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 3,21€
Hebel 8,16
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announces the appointment of Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team, effective from 12 April 2021.

Nokia’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer oversees Communications, Government Relations, Brand and Sustainability.

Melissa has extensive experience in corporate affairs and joins Nokia from Occidental, one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas companies, where she is Vice President, Corporate Affairs, advancing the company’s reputation in support of its global business strategy. Prior to working at Occidental, she held a number of senior leadership positions at FleishmanHilliard, one of the world’s leading communications consultancies, and was Director of Global Communications for Nortel Networks, a multinational telecommunications and data networking equipment manufacturer.

Melissa also has significant management consulting and business management experience having held a business director role at The VenCom Group, a venture capital company focused on the telecommunications sector, and consulting roles at Gemini Consulting.

“I’m delighted to welcome Melissa to Nokia’s Group Leadership Team. She has extensive experience in managing company reputations and enabling organizations to achieve their objectives. As Nokia embarks on the next stage of its journey, we will play a key part in providing the technology that will enable positive change for the planet, our economy and our society. Melissa’s knowledge in helping shape these relevant debates and ensure a strong voice for Nokia will be crucial to our future success,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Nokia team at this pivotal time in the company’s history. Its leading technology and intellectual property, iconic brand and differentiated strategy position it for sustained long-term growth. I look forward to advancing Nokia’s global reputation with its stakeholders to drive and support the company’s business goals,” Melissa Schoeb commented.

Melissa will be based in Espoo, Finland and report to Nokia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Pekka Lundmark.

Additional background information on all current members of the Group Leadership Team can be found at www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/group-leadership-team.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership team Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and member of the Group Leadership team Nokia Corporation Stock Exchange Release 17 March 2020 at 9:45 (CET +1) Nokia appoints Melissa Schoeb as Chief Corporate Affairs …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Aktien Europa: Gewinne - Optimisten nehmen wieder das Zepter in die Hand
16.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
16.03.21
Umbau: Nokia streicht bis zu 10 000 Stellen
16.03.21
Nokia announces plans to reset its cost base to invest in future capabilities
16.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt NOKIA auf 'Neutral'
15.03.21
Nokia partners with Microsoft on cloud solutions for enterprise
15.03.21
Nokia and Google Cloud partner to develop new, cloud-based 5G radio solutions
15.03.21
Nokia and AWS to enable cloud-based 5G radio solutions
15.03.21
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
15.03.21
Nebenwerte: SPAC Boom 2021: Erfolgreich Investieren in Megatrends und Zukunftsmärkte mit SPACs

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
65.172
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden