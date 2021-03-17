 

Proposals of Sampo plc's Board of Directors and its Committees to the Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 08:45  |  53   |   |   

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE      17 March 2021 at 09:45 am

Proposals of Sampo plc's Board of Directors and its Committees to the Annual General Meeting

Sampo plc's Board of Directors has decided to summon the Annual General Meeting for 19 May 2021. The notice of Annual General Meeting will be published on 17 March 2021 and registration will commence on 19 April 2021. The Board of Directors and its committees have made the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting.

- Proposal of the Board of Directors for Distribution of Profit

- Proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors

- Proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for the Number of Members of the Board of Directors and the Members of the Board of Directors

- Proposal of the Audit Committee for the Remuneration of the Auditor

- Election of the Auditor

- Proposal of the Board of Directors for Authorization to Decide on the Repurchase of the Company’s Own Shares

The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.70 per share and an authorization for the Board to decide on repurchasing a maximum of 50,000,000 Sampo A shares using funds available for the profit distribution.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of Board members remain unchanged and that eight members be elected to the Board. The Nomination and Compensation Committee proposes of that the current members of the Board Christian Clausen, Fiona Clutterbuck, Georg Ehrnrooth, Jannica Fagerholm, Johanna Lamminen, Risto Murto and Björn Wahlroos be re-elected for a term continuing until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Of the current members Antti Mäkinen is not available for re-election. The Committee proposes that Markus Rauramo be elected as a new member to the Board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that each member of the Board of Directors be paid an annual fee of EUR 95,000 until the close of the next Annual General Meeting and the Chair of the Board be paid EUR 184,000. Furthermore, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposes that the members of the Board of Directors and its Committees be paid the following annual fees: the Vice Chair of the Board be paid EUR 26,000; the Chair of the Audit Committee be paid EUR 26,000; and each member of the Audit Committee be paid EUR 6,000. The proposed increase in the annual fees of the Board members is approximately 2 per cent. An increase to the annual fees of the Board members has lastly been made at the Annual General Meeting held on 2 June 2020.

