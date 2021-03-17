 

Cadillac Fairview Announces New Head of Europe in Support of Global Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 09:00  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO and LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenny Hammarlund as Managing Director, Head of Europe. Based in London, Ms. Hammarlund will report to CF's Executive Vice President of Investments, Duncan Osborne, and will be responsible for growing CF's presence in the UK and European property markets.

"As the global real estate arm of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which has over $200 billion of assets, CF is focused on growth and international diversification," said Mr. Osborne. "We see significant opportunity to operate and invest at scale in the UK and Europe, with Ms. Hammarlund and her team focused on identifying new strategic opportunities, overseeing our existing investments and growing our existing partnerships."

Ms. Hammarlund's wealth of experience with real estate investment in Europe, comprising over 20 years of investing experience and highlighted by her previous roles as a Managing Director of HIG Capital and as a Director at KKR, is a crucial addition to CF's presence in the UK and Europe. She has also held previous roles with Värde Partners and Lehman Brothers. 

Following Ms. Hammarlund's hire, CF will support the growth of its overseas portfolio with an expanded European leadership team, building on the momentum of CF's recent acquisition of White City Place, a 930,000 square-foot office complex in the West End of London. The purchase represents a critical foothold in Europe, and an important contribution to the global growth and strategy of Ontario Teachers'.

With Ms. Hammarlund joining CF, Russ Goin will assume the role of Regional Head for the United States. CF's investment activities in Canada, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America will continue to be led by Louie DiNunzio, Karl Kreppner, and Cintia Guimaraes, respectively. 

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.  

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities For A Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Meg Sharpley, North Strategic on behalf of Cadillac Fairview, 905-517-9390, meg.sharpley@northstrategic.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cadillac Fairview Announces New Head of Europe in Support of Global Growth TORONTO and LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenny Hammarlund as Managing Director, Head of Europe. Based in London, Ms. Hammarlund will report to CF's Executive Vice President of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
In Their Quest for Digital Transformation, Manufacturers and Industrial Firms will Spend US$19 ...
Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian ...
Experts Say Demand For Gold Remains High as so does Investor Interest
Nootropics Market To Register 12.5% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Awareness Regarding Mental ...
Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Reach $520.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During ...
Wires And Cables Market Size Worth $260.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA