Advanced Blockchain AG sets up Stela Labs, a Smart Contract Auditing and Development Company

Stela Labs will be dual-pronged in its aims. First, it will function to secure our clients' existing smart contracts through auditing and resolving any identified issues. Second, it will function to assist our clients in the development of secure and innovative new projects. Stela Labs brings together a diverse and experienced team of blockchain pioneers and engineers to fulfill these functions, implementing a comprehensive smart contract auditing and protocol building strategy.

This company will focus on supporting Web 3.0-related projects, particularly those utilizing the Polkadot and Ethereum blockchains - two of the largest and most innovative blockchains in the decentralized finance space. Stela Labs is especially interested in working with ink! smart contracts and projects that have been built on Substrate. These types of projects are infrastructures operating in conjunction with the Polkadot blockchain, with Substrate being the blockchain framework forming the basis of Polkadot, and ink! being a manner of writing smart contracts for Substrate-based blockchains. Thus far, the future Stela Labs team has completed security audits for the Fractal Protocol, Warp, and ForceDAO protocols.

With its advent of Stela Labs, Advanced Blockchain is able to continue to further its overarching goals of supporting the Polkadot ecosystem and promoting growth and innovation within the broader blockchain industry. Further, the deep technology insights we gain through Stela Labs can be utilized to gain access to great investment opportunities in the seed stage, enabling Advanced Blockchain to make well-founded investment choices.

Projects may now start reaching out to Stela Labs for security reviews. Interested parties should refer to the Stela Labs website: http://stelalabs.com.

Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG, Stela Labs, and its other projects can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.

