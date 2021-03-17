 

PRESS RELEASE The US Patent Office has granted SSH Communications Security Corporation a further patent for PrivX technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 09:00  |  24   |   |   

Helsinki, Finland – March 17, 2021 – The US Patent Office (USPTO) has granted SSH patent number  US10951421 that covers the monitoring of connections established using ephemeral certificate-based passwordless access.

The invention enables monitoring of the PrivX connections established using temporary secure certificates. This enables the enterprises to monitor the access and activities performed by PrivX users, and thus helps prevent fraud, provides a clear audit trail, and ensures secure access to critical systems, applications, and data.

Monitoring of the connections and user actions is especially important in regulated industries such as banking and insurance as well as in applications where users are accessing highly sensitive data. The patented invention allows a unique combination of extremely secure passworldless access and monitoring of the encrypted connections previously not possible.

“We are pleased that the US Patent Office has yet again recognized the uniqueness of our PrivX technology and granted this patent,” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of  SSH.COM. “The patent further strengthens the differentiation of PrivX against its competitors and provides SSH a sustainable competitive advantage in next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) market. The patented invention is especially important for highly regulated and security-conscious industries which are some of our key markets.”

SSH.COM has an extensive portfolio of patents or patent applications covering all key products and creates shareholder value by giving SSH.COM both the freedom to operate and significant product differentiation.

For more information:
Jussi Mononen
SSH.COM
+358 45 615 4855
jussi.mononen@ssh.com


About SSH Communications Security
 SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to help­ing our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRESS RELEASE The US Patent Office has granted SSH Communications Security Corporation a further patent for PrivX technology Helsinki, Finland – March 17, 2021 – The US Patent Office (USPTO) has granted SSH patent number  US10951421 that covers the monitoring of connections established using ephemeral certificate-based passwordless access. The invention enables …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED
03.03.21
NOTICE TO SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATIONS’ ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
03.03.21
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION’S REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR 2020 PUBLISHED
01.03.21
CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
24.02.21
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
23.02.21
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
22.02.21
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
18.02.21
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020
16.02.21
INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2020