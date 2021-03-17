Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Reference is made to Company Announcement No. 407 of 17 March 2021. The Appendix to the Company Announcement had not been attached. The Appendix has been attached to this Announcement.

On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2021. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 100 million, and no more than 1,728,136 shares, corresponding to approximately 9.6 percent of the share capital of the Company.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 10 March 2021 to 16 March 2021:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 18,500 2,759,915.00 10 March 2021 4,400 153.28 674,432.00 11 March 2021 4,300 156.43 672,649.00 12 March 2021 4,300 156.42 672,606.00 15 March 2021 5,000 152.74 763,700.00 16 March 2021 4,000 150.90 603,600.00 Total 22,000 3,386,987.00 Accumulated under the programme 40,500 6,146,902.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 110,700 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.62 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær

Investor Relations and Treasury Manager

+45 24 48 03 67

aho@HplusH.com

Attachments