 

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Worth $3.4 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopharmaceutical excipients market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The factors driving the market growth include increasing development of biosimilars, instability.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Carbohydrates accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.2% in 2020 owing to the increasing use of carbohydrates owing to their several advantages
  • The advantages include it helps the efficient binding of tablet ingredients, enables accurate dosing and protecting the tablet from harsh environmental conditions, among others
  • Sucrose amongst the carbohydrates dominated with a market share of 32.8% owing to its increasing application in stabilizing proteins
  • Starch is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing launch of new starch excipients
  • For instance, in May 2019, Colorcon Inc. launched STARTAB, a new starch tableting excipient. It is developed by directly compressible starch for enhancing the stability of moisture sensitive API
  • North America has emerged as the highest revenue-generating region, representing a market share of 32.0% in 2020
  • Large pharmaceutical companies are entering in collaboration with the companies in the region which can be attributed to market growth
  • For instance, in February 2020, MilliporeSigma entered in an agreement with ReForm Biologics LLC for commercializing ReForm's excipients that are used in biotherapeutic formulations
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing production of biosimilar drugs in the region
  • The government in this region is promoting biosimilar development. For instance, the government of South Korea provided regulatory guidance to local biosimilars companies for aiming to develop around 22.0% of global biosimilars by 2020

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Polyols, Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers, Carbohydrates), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028"

