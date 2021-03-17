Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Worth $3.4 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 17.03.2021, 09:35 | 53 | 0 | 0 17.03.2021, 09:35 | SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopharmaceutical excipients market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The factors driving the market growth include increasing development of biosimilars, instability. Key suggestions from the report: Carbohydrates accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.2% in 2020 owing to the increasing use of carbohydrates owing to their several advantages

The advantages include it helps the efficient binding of tablet ingredients, enables accurate dosing and protecting the tablet from harsh environmental conditions, among others

Sucrose amongst the carbohydrates dominated with a market share of 32.8% owing to its increasing application in stabilizing proteins

Starch is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing launch of new starch excipients

For instance, in May 2019 , Colorcon Inc. launched STARTAB, a new starch tableting excipient. It is developed by directly compressible starch for enhancing the stability of moisture sensitive API

North America has emerged as the highest revenue-generating region, representing a market share of 32.0% in 2020

Large pharmaceutical companies are entering in collaboration with the companies in the region which can be attributed to market growth

For instance, in February 2020 , MilliporeSigma entered in an agreement with ReForm Biologics LLC for commercializing ReForm's excipients that are used in biotherapeutic formulations

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing production of biosimilar drugs in the region

The government in this region is promoting biosimilar development. For instance, the government of South Korea provided regulatory guidance to local biosimilars companies for aiming to develop around 22.0% of global biosimilars by 2020 Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Polyols, Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers, Carbohydrates), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharmaceutical-excipients-market Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



