DGAP-News: AURELIUS Group / Key word(s): Takeover AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business 17.03.2021 / 09:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Panasonic Consumer Energy is one of the leading producers of consumer batteries in Europe

- Carve-out of a division from Panasonic Europe B.V. in two separate European countries demonstrates AURELIUS's expertise in executing complex cross-border divestments

Munich (Germany) / Osaka (Japan), March 17, 2021 - AURELIUS today announces that it has agreed to acquire all shares of Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business Units ("Panasonic Consumer Energy") from Panasonic Europe B.V. ("Panasonic Europe"). From its European sales headquarters in Zellik Belgium, Panasonic Consumer Energy operates two manufacturing facilities, one located in Belgium and one in Poland. Across its locations Panasonic Consumer Energy today employs around 900 people and generated revenue of approx. EUR 230 million in 2019.

Panasonic Consumer Energy is one of the leading producers in the European consumer batteries market and has a long-standing history of high-quality manufacturing and distribution in the European market dating back to 1970. Its key products include alkaline and zinc carbon batteries as well as both rechargeable Ni-MH batteries and specialty batteries.

The transaction is executed by AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) and will be funded jointly with co-investing other AURELIUS entities. The financial terms of the deal are undisclosed. The transaction is subject to approval by the competent competition authorities and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the transaction, Gilles van Kooten, Managing Director AURELIUS Benelux, said: "I welcome Panasonic Consumer Energy to AURELIUS and look forward to supporting the management team in the next phase of our joint journey. We are confident that our operational experts, together with the company's management team, will ensure that the future stand-alone business can capitalise on the opportunities to expand its leading position in the European market."