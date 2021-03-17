 

Municipality Finance issues EUR 5 million notes and GBP 50 million notes under MTN programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 09:30  |  70   |   |   

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
17 March 2021 at 10:30 am (EET)

Municipality Finance issues EUR 5 million notes and GBP 50 million notes under MTN programme

Municipality Finance Plc issues EUR 5 million notes and GBP 50 million notes on 18 March 2021. The notes are issued under MuniFin’s EUR 40 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular and the supplemental offering circular are available in English on the company's website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

MuniFin has applied for both of the notes to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 18 March 2021.

EUR 5 million notes

The maturity date of the notes is 18 March 2031. MuniFin has the right but no obligation to redeem the notes early on 18 March 2023. The notes bear interest at fixed rate of 0.10% per annum.

Commerzbank AG acts as the Dealer for the issue of the notes.

GBP 50 million notes

The maturity date of the notes is 18 March 2024. The notes bear interest at fixed rate of 0.27% per annum.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG acts as the Dealer for the issue of the notes.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Joakim Holmström
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability
tel. +358 9 6803 5674

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions: the company’s balance sheet totals EUR 44 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.

MuniFin’s mission is to build a better future in line with the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

 

 


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Municipality Finance issues EUR 5 million notes and GBP 50 million notes under MTN programme Municipality Finance Plc Stock exchange release 17 March 2021 at 10:30 am (EET) Municipality Finance issues EUR 5 million notes and GBP 50 million notes under MTN programme Municipality Finance Plc issues EUR 5 million notes and GBP 50 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Municipality Finance issues GBP 250 million benchmark under MTN programme
04.03.21
Municipality Finance’s Annual Report for 2020 published
04.03.21
Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Municipality Finance Plc
04.03.21
Municipality Finance issues EUR 30 million notes under MTN programme
02.03.21
Municipality Finance issues EUR 5 million notes under MTN programme
01.03.21
Municipality Finance issues EUR 1 billion benchmark under MTN programme
26.02.21
Municipality Finance issues EUR 40 million notes under MTN programme
26.02.21
Municipality Finance Plc amends the terms and conditions of medium term notes
23.02.21
Municipality Finance issues a NOK 500 million tap under its MTN programme
19.02.21
Municipality Finance issues EUR 15 million notes under MTN programme