 

Ubitus usher in the cloud game era

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 10:00  |  23   |   |   

Tencent and other major game companies make strategic investments in Ubitus

TOKYO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game service providers, today announced it has completed a strategic round of financing. The investment was led by Tencent and other major game companies, including Square Enix, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, and Actoz.

Ubitus Logo

Investments accelerate industry's transformation

"We are very excited to have some of the most important players in the game industry as our strategic shareholders. Their investments represent a vote of confidence in our technology, our achievements, and our potential role in the rapidly growing cloud game market. With our innovative technology and their resources, we shall help more partners roll out cloud game contents and services, and accelerate the industry's transformation to the cloud," Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus stated.

Massive selection, easy access, and affordable price

Ubitus is a cloud game pioneer and envisions game streaming to be the mainstream, following the streaming transformation of the music and movie industries. Since 2014, Ubitus has helped a wide range of customers take advantage of cloud gaming. For game developers, the Ubitus cloud versions of popular titles can be played across different devices, thus saving the time and investment of developing multiple versions for different devices. For game operators, the Ubitus cloud versions of highly sophisticated games, even games with the ray-tracing feature, can be played on basic hardware, thus raising the addressable user base and reducing customer acquisition costs. For platform operators like telecom companies or MSOs (Multimedia System operators), Ubitus can help them roll out complete cloud game services, including a suite of attractive game contents, in a matter of months. All these add up to great benefits for gamers: hundreds of titles accessible through multiple basic devices at an affordable price, just like what music streaming and movie streaming offer. With over 80 game companies and platform operators who have tested and are adopting Ubitus solutions, the momentum is accumulating rapidly.

Beyond game

In addition, Ubitus is setting trends in other rich-content industries, such as the fashion and entertainment industries, as evident by hosting the world's first cloud fashion show worldwide last year. "I think it is the growth opportunities offered by the diverse applications of our technology that make us attractive to these industry leaders," shared Kuo.

Advancing technology and expanding applications

Post investments, Ubitus plans to further advance the cloud game technology, grow their cloud game business, and find new game associated applications. Cloud game technology that can maximize the benefits of 5G network and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), which shall be essential and ubiquitous in the near future, is under development. Automation of game virtualization to the cloud, making it as simple as uploading a video, should enlist nearly all game developers to deposit their contents to the cloud for distribution. Supporting AR/VR, which is emerging in games and entertainments, is on Ubitus' roadmap. With all these building blocks in place, Ubitus' long-term ambition is to create largest Global Cloud Gaming SaaS platform.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Media contact: pr@ubitus.net, Tel : +81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo), +886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)

Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321942/Ubitus_Logo_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ubitus usher in the cloud game era Tencent and other major game companies make strategic investments in Ubitus TOKYO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game service providers, today announced it has completed a strategic round of financing. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
In Their Quest for Digital Transformation, Manufacturers and Industrial Firms will Spend US$19 ...
Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Comvita Wellness Lab re-imagines the future of retail
Experts Say Demand For Gold Remains High as so does Investor Interest
Investment Banking & Trading Services Market to Reach $520.02 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Rising Awareness about Cleanliness and Hygiene across Public Places to Sow the Seeds of Growth across the Forecast Period of 2020-2030: TMR
Chronic Pain Market Size Expected to Demonstrate Optimal Growth at a CAGR of 3.0% in the 7MM During ...
Wires And Cables Market Size Worth $260.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA